Mo Williams Burned The Spurs With This Heroic Three-Pointer As Time Expired

Wednesday was an epic night in the NBA with three games decided by a game-winning shot with under a second to play. And it was three of the NBA’s elite teams (San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat, Memphis Grizzlies) unseated by late-game heroics.



The best game-winner the bunch came in Utah, where Jazz guard Mo Williams spotted up on the right wing beyond the three-point line and nailed the shot over San Antonio Spurs’ guard Danny Green as time expired. The Jazz beat the Spurs 99-96.

Watch the play below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

