Cavaliers Trade Mo Williams To The Clippers For Baron Davis

Photo: One Man Fast Break

In the first of what could be a flurry of moves on deadline day, the Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to trade Mo Williams and Jamario Moon to the Los Angeles Clippers for Baron Davis and the Clippers’ first round pick.The Clippers happily parted with their first round pick because, as one source told ESPN, they think this year’s draft is awful. Los Angeles will also shed the remaining two years and $28 million of Baron Davis’ contract. Davis had drawn the ire of some team executives for his laziness, and the move also continues the Clippers’ efforts to hand the team over to Blake Griffin and the rest of their talented young core.



Cleveland is saddled with Davis’ contract, but the Cavaliers have recognised that they must do whatever possible to pick up high draft picks as the team tries to rebuild without LeBron James.

Williams’ contract expires at the end of the season, but he does have an $8.5 million player option for 2011.

