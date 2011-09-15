SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Mo Rivera Recorded All 600 Of His Saves With The Yankees

Last night Mariano Rivera recorded his 600th career save, becoming just the second pitcher to ever reach that milestone. But more importantly, he is now just one save away from tying Trevor Hoffman with the most saves all-time.



But there is another aspect of Mo Rivera’s career that makes him unique among the greatest closers of all-time. Rivera recorded all 600 saves with the same team.

Of the 10 pitchers with the most saves in baseball history, Rivera is the only pitcher to record all his saves for a single team. In fact, John Franco (424 career saves) is the only other pitcher in this group to record saves with less than three teams.

Here are the 10 pitchers with the most saves all-time. Different colours represent different teams for which the pitcher recorded at least one save…

