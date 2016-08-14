Mo Farah survives early race fall to defend his gold medal and win 10,000m

Great Britain middle-distance star Mo Farah defended his 10,000m Olympic gold medal on Saturday night from Rio, pulling away on the final lap to win gold in convincing fashion.

Perhaps most impressively of all, Farah’s foot was clipped in the early stages of the race, sending him tumbling to the track in the middle of the race. But Farah remained unfazed, quickly righting himself and picking up where he left off.

Here’s where he fell:

And here’s how quickly he gets back up:

Within three laps he was back in striking distance, completely under control:

In the final laps, Farah and four others had distanced themselves from the rest of the field. London silver medalist Galen Rupp, an American who trains with Farah, was among the leaders, but was dropped by Farah, a Kenyan, and two Ethiopians after the bell sounded. Rupp ran an impressive race, but will be disappointed to finish fifth.

Farah, meanwhile, adds another gold to his historic career. He will look to defend his 5,000m gold medal later this week.

