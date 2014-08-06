GOP Congressman Explains Why He Thinks Democrats 'Demonize' White People

AP Congressman Mo Brooks.

Congressman Mo Brooks (R-Alabama) isn’t backing down from his controversial belief that Democrats are waging “the war on whites.”

During a radio interview Tuesday on “The Morning Show With Toni & Gary,” Brooks doubled down on his argument that President Barack Obama and the Democratic Party as a whole are deploying an “atrocious” strategy to convince minority voters that Republicans hate them. Brooks first described his take on Democrats’ strategy during another radio interview Monday.

“The Democrats have a political strategy where they try to appeal to the public based on skin colour. And they’re trying to Demonize whites in order to get Hispanics to vote Democrat, in order to get blacks to vote Democrat, in order to get Asian-Americans to vote Democrat. And so when the president talks about how the Republicans ‘hate’ — that’s part of the theme,” Brooks said Tuesday morning.

Brooks cited three examples to prove his point: the time Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nevada) criticised the “five white justices” who ruled on a controversial contraception case in July, Congressman Charlie Rangel’s (D-New York) racially-charged re-election race against a Dominican-American opponent, and Obama allegedly playing the “race card” against Hillary Clinton in 2008.

“When Harry Reid gets to the Senate floor, and he complains about ‘five white guys’ on the Supreme Court ruling a certain way — what difference does the skin colour gets make?” Brooks asked. “The comical part of it [is] because [Justice] Clarence Thomas happens to have black skin — or darker skin. Skin colour should not be an issue but Democrats are raising it time and time and time again as they’re trying to get all these groups motivated to vote Democrat because of the concern concern, as expressed by the Democrats, that the whites hate them.”

Brooks also said Democrats were trying to brand Republicans as “the white party.”

“Oh and by the way the Republican [Party] is the white party. That’s the way that the Democrats are setting it up. And it’s atrocious. Skin colour should not be an issue,” he added. “We’ve got to get past this colour of skin. I mean, skin pigmentation is something that you’re born with.”

Listen to the Tuesday radio interview below. Brooks comes on about 1 hour and 45 minutes in.

