'We are prepared to act quickly': Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says $1 trillion GOP coronavirus relief plan is set to be released Monday

Reuters

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Sunday that the $US1 trillion GOP coronavirus relief plan is set to be released Monday.

“We’re prepared to act quickly. This is all about kids and jobs, this is our focus,” Mnuchin said during an interview on “Fox News Sunday.”

Despite reports that said Republican infighting and conflicts between the White House and lawmakers had stalled new relief plans, Mnuchin said that Republicans “can move very quickly” with Democrats on the top issues, including unemployment benefits.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Sunday that the roughly $US1 trillion GOP coronavirus relief plan is set to be released Monday and that leaders are prepared to move quickly on the bill.

“We’re prepared to act quickly. This is all about kids and jobs, this is our focus,” Mnuchin said during an interview on “Fox News Sunday.”

He also said that the Trump administration and Senate Republicans are “completely on the same page,” and “do have an entire plan.”

The GOP bill is the latest instalment in sweeping aid to support the US economy through the coronavirus pandemic. On Sunday, top White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said that the GOP plan will include an additional round of $US1,200 checks and extend the federal eviction moratorium that expired on Friday.

Mnuchin’s optimistic characterization of weekend discussions came just two days after the Washington Post reported Republican infighting had stalled plans for new coronavirus aid legislation as Senate Republican leaders and White House officials remained at odds over several key points.

Congress may look to do an entire deal, or go in parts to prioritise the most pressing issues, including the expiration this weekend of the extra $US600 unemployment benefit and “frivolous lawsuits for schools and universities,” Mnuchin said.

He added that Republicans want to make sure there’s a “technical fix” for unemployment insurance so people aren’t being paid more to stay at home than to go to work. He reiterated that Republicans are looking to have a federal unemployment benefit to cover 70% of lost wages.

“We can move very quickly with the Democrats on these issues,” he said. “We’ve moved quickly before and I see no reason why we can’t move quickly again.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.