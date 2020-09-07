Mnuchin says deal likely to fund government through December, keeping 'coronavirus discussion separate'

Samuel Corum, Drew Angerer/Getty Images House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin explained ongoing negotiations over a forthcoming stimulus package.

US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said Sunday that that he hopes “by the end of the week” to have reached a deal to fund the government “through the beginning of December.”

“We’re going to move forward with a clean [continuing resolution],” he told reporters.

The deal would fund the federal government at current spending levels.

It would not include any additional stimulus money or other spending related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The White House and congressional Democrats are likely to reach a deal this week to fund the federal government through December, US Secretary Steve Mnuchin said Sunday.

“We’re going to move forward with a clean [continuing resolution,” Mnuchin told reporters at the White House, “hopefully through the beginning of December.”

“I hope by the end of the week we’ll have something firmed up,” he added, according to Reuters. “Our current plan is to keep the coronavirus discussion separate.”

A spokesperson for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi last week said that Democrats support a “clean continuing resolution,” which would extend funding for the federal government at existing levels.

The Trump administration and Senate Republicans have balked at passing House Democrats’ coronavirus relief measure, the Heroes Act, which includes nearly $US1 trillion in funding for state and local governments. The bill, which was approved by the lower chamber nearly four months ago, also includes direct stimulus payments of up to $US1,200 per person.

Speaking to Fox News, Mnuchin said the White House also supports further stimulus, but suggested any additional spending would be aimed at employers.

“We want to help small businesses, we want to help businesses that are particularly impacted by this, and we’ll continue to work on proposed new legislation,” he said.

