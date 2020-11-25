Treasury Secretary Mnuchin is moving $455 billion of unspent stimulus money into a fund the incoming Biden administration can't deploy without Congress

Erin Scott/Pool/Getty Images

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is moving $US455 billion in unspent stimulus money into a fund that the incoming Biden administration cannot deploy without Congress, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

It would leave Mnuchin’s likely successor Janet Yellen with only $US80 billion in relief funds at her discretion.

Experts say Mnuchin’s move greatly limits the tools available to a Biden administration to manage the economic fallout of the pandemic.

That amount includes money that Mnuchin is yanking from the Federal Reserve and unused loans for companies. The funds will be deposited into the Treasury’s General Fund, which requires legislative approval to use the money elsewhere. The Treasury Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The move, experts say, would likely undercut the ability of Mnuchin’s likely successor Janet Yellen from restarting the Fed’s lending programs at a similar scale early next year. Instead, she will have only $US80 billion at her discretion.

Ernie Tedeschi, policy economist at Evercore ISI, called Mnuchin’s decision “a dangerous move” as the US economy faces a perilous moment in the pandemic.

“It’s one more enormous risk we are piling onto the winter in the US atop of other risks already there,” Tedeschi told Business Insider. “We may need that backstop again as cases have now blown through their prior peaks, state and local governments are making cuts, and we’re about to kick off millions of people from unemployment insurance.”

Bharat Ramamurti, a Democratic member of a congressional panel overseeing the funds, blasted the move. “This is Treasury’s latest ham-handed effort to undermine the Biden Administration,” he wrote on Twitter. “The good news is that it’s illegal and can be reversed next year.”

The development comes after Mnuchin recently announced he was not extending most of the Fed’s emergency lending programs past December 31, including those supporting markets for corporate bonds and another providing loans to medium-sized businesses and state governments.

The treasury and central bank jointly operate the lending programs under the CARES Act which Congress approved in March. The pandemic relief law doesn’t mandate Mnuchin to move the money into the Treasury’s General Fund â€” it could keep it within easy reach for President-elect Joe Biden in another pot of money until 2026.

Mnuchin also requested Fed Chair Jerome Powell return unspent stimulus money last week. He objected and said the lending programs should continue, sparking a rare public clash between two figures that had collaborated closely to contain the economic devastation from the pandemic. The Fed later said in a letter it would return the funds.

Mnuchin then called on Congress to repurpose the unspent money, and he drew support from Republicans like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“We don’t need this money to buy corporate bonds. We need this money to go help small businesses that are still closed or hurt, no fault of their own,” he told CNBC last week. “Or people who are gonna be on unemployment that’s running out.”

Congress has been fiercely divided on passing another coronavirus relief bill that most economists say is urgently needed. Nearly 12 million workers are at risk of losing all their unemployment aid next month, per an analysis from the progressive Century Foundation.

