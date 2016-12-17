The official GOP biography of Trump's pick for Treasury secretary completely leaves out his 17 years at Goldman Sachs

Drew Angerer/Getty Images Treasury Secretary nominee Steven Mnuchin

The Republican party wants you to get to know President-elect Donald Trump’s new nominee for Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, but not everything about him.

The official “Meet Steven Mnuchin” biography on the Republican party’s website leaves out the fact that Mnuchin worked at Goldman Sachs for 17 years.

Here’s the key passage from the GOP website:

“President-elect Trump will nominate Steven Mnuchin to serve as the next Secretary of the Treasury and the principal economic advisor. Mr. Mnuchin has decades of experience with financial and monetary matters. His experience includes serving as finance director of President-elect Trump’s campaign, Former CEO of Dune Capital Management, and co-founder of RatPac-Dune Entertainment which produced films such as Avatar, American Sniper, and X-Men.”

While it does cite “experience with financial and monetary matters,” the biography leaves out the fact that Mnuchin worked at a bank which Trump railed against in the campaign.

In fact, Trump featured Goldman Sachs’ CEO Lloyd Blankfein in his final campaign ad, which ran his distorted image with a voiceover that talked about a “global power structure” that “stripped our country of its wealth.”

For far, Trump has hired three former Goldman employees for roles in his administration: Mnuchin, advisor Steve Bannon, and most recently, the COO and second-in-command to Blankfein Gary Cohn.

While at Goldman Sachs, Mnuchin worked in the mortgage lending department, during which the group spearheaded the growth of such products as collateralized debt obligations and credit default swaps, instruments that many have argued had a part to play in the financial crisis.

