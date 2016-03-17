M&Ms passed on the ultimate product placement opportunity back in the '80s

When Steven Spielberg featured Reese’s Pieces in his 1982 blockbuster “E.T. The Extra Terrestrial,” the candy experienced a big boost in sales.

The only reason Reese’s Pieces got the lucrative product placement in the first place was because M&Ms had already refused the filmmakers permission to use its product in the film. This wouldn’t be the last time M&Ms passed on a high-profile product placement opportunity.

