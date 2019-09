It’s either hilarious or horrifying, depending on your point of view. But all the M&M’s characters are currently posing in their (chocolate) birthday suits on Facebook right now.



M&M’s ad agency is BBDO. It’s a naked bid for publicity, obviously.

Photo: M&M / Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.