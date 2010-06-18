Agency That Was Supposed To Be Regulating BP Admits Cracks Appeared In Well Last February

Photo: Transocean

The pathetic Mining and Mineral Services agency has released documents to Bloomberg that show BP was dealing with major cracks in the Maconda well as early as February.On Feb. 13, BP told the minerals service it was trying to seal cracks in the well about 40 miles (64 kilometers) off the Louisiana coast, drilling documents obtained by Bloomberg show. Investigators are still trying to determine whether the fissures played a role in the disaster.



The company attempted a “cement squeeze,” which involves pumping cement to seal the fissures, according to a well activity report. Over the following week the company made repeated attempts to plug cracks that were draining expensive drilling fluid, known as “mud,” into the surrounding rocks.

Proof that BP knew there was a problem months ahead of time could increase liability for BP. In a letter to Tony Hayward earlier this week, congressmen focused their questions on mistakes BP made in the week leading up to the explosion.

