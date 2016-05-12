PHOTO: The moment Hitler declared war on the US

Until December 11, 1941, the US and Nazi Germany were technically neutral despite World War II having ravaged large portions of Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

However, following Imperial Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbour and the beginning of hostilities between the US and the Axis Powers on December 7, 1941, Nazi Germany followed Japan’s lead and declared war on the US.

Bundesarchiv Adolf Hitler gives a speech declaring war on the USA, December 11, 1941.

According to Rare Historical Photos, the decision to declare war was entirely Hitler’s. Even before Pearl Harbour, Hitler was aware that the US and Nazi Germany would eventually come to blows since the US was supporting the British war effort.

The decision to enter the war was announced by Hitler at a speech at the Reichstag after the German and Italian embassies burned their cables in Washington, DC.

