March Madness On Demand Is Back With The Craziest, Most Elaborate "Boss Button" Ever

Dan Frommer
March Madness on Demand

Photo: Screenshot

March Madness On Demand, the live streaming site, has always featured a “Boss Button” — mostly as a joke.The theory being that it would hide the streaming basketball game you’re watching and make it look like you were doing work on your computer, in case your boss walked by.

It is clicked millions of times per year, so it’s not just an afterthought.

In years past, it ranged from a boring, flat images of spreadsheets, to an ad for Comcast. This year, however, it’s the most elaborate “boss button” we’ve ever seen — an interactive email app that looks like Microsoft Outlook.

It's interactive: You can close the top window, move it around, and scroll through this guy's emails

BONUS: Here's what it looked like last year, a crazy flow chart

BONUS: Here's what it looked like in 2009, a spreadsheet ad for Comcast

