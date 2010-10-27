MMA Could Be The Next Sport With Its Own Cable Network

UFC boss Dana White envisions an MMA Network in the coming years, he told Broadcasting & Cable.



But first, he’s set to make a “major announcement” on Thursday, according to 5thRound.com. Based on the aforementioned interview we wouldn’t be surprised if he announces a deal with an established network.

Such an agreement would grow his fighting circuit for another four or five years, until White feels UFC is ready to follow the path that just about every other major sport has taken: launching an exclusive, branded TV network of its own.

The existing single-sport networks include: Tennis Channel, Golf Channel, Speed (NASCAR), NBA TV, NHL TV, MLB Network, NFL Network, and Fox Soccer Channel.

