MMA Referee Knocks Out A Fighter's Corner Man After Controversial Ending

Underground, unsanctioned MMA events can be scary things to behold. Even if you’re not the one fighting.
Check out this referee knock out a fighter’s cornerman after a bit of a disagreement about the end of the match.
The referee, in a blue shirt and black pants, gets into an argument with a member of the losing party, and unleashes a devastating left hook at around the one-minute mark.
(h/t Terez Owens)
Apparently, MMA referees have a history of going rogue. This is from 2008:
