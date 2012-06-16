MMA Referee Knocks Out A Fighter's Corner Man After Controversial Ending

Underground, unsanctioned MMA events can be scary things to behold. Even if you’re not the one fighting.



Check out this referee knock out a fighter’s cornerman after a bit of a disagreement about the end of the match.

The referee, in a blue shirt and black pants, gets into an argument with a member of the losing party, and unleashes a devastating left hook at around the one-minute mark.

(h/t Terez Owens)

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Apparently, MMA referees have a history of going rogue. This is from 2008:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

