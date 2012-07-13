Meet Ronda Rousey, The Trash-Talking MMA Fighter Who Just Landed On The Cover Of ESPN's Body Issue

Photo: ESPN/Peggy Sirota

Ronda Rousey is probably the only ESPN Body Issue cover model you’ve never heard of.At 25 years old, Rousey already has an Olympic medal and an MMA title belt.



But she’s also only two years removed from working the graveyard at a gym to get by.

Following in the footsteps of former MMA star Gina Carano, Rousey is poised to crossover and became latest women’s fighter to burst into the mainstream.

And she has an incredible life story that’s worthy of the fame a lot of people think she’s about to get.

