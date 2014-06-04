This Is What It Looks Like Getting Punched In The Face By An MMA Fighter

&lt;div&gt;Please enable Javascript to watch this video&lt;/div&gt; We wanted to feel what it was like to get punched in the face and thrown to the ground, so we went to Ronin Athletics. Owner Christian Montes put on the gloves and hit the mat with us. At Ronin Athletics, students learn the combat sports that make up Mixed Martial Arts including Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, wrestling, boxing and Muay Thai. Check them out on Twitter and Facebook. Produced by Sam Rega.

