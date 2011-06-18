MMA Fighter Channels Dusty Rhodes For Inspiration

Josh Barnett used his Strikeforce Heavyweight Grand Prix open workout to put on a pro wrestling exhibition. Now what good would a pro wrestling clinic be without a promo to close out the show? Barnett closed his exhibition with a fantastic promo, inspired by one of the all time pro wrestling greats.



I have never been a big fan of Josh Barnett. I always found him overrated as a fighter and felt he was a lot more bark than bite. Even worse was Barnett’s handling of his CSAC licence suspension after failing a drug test. However, I must say that yesterday’s exhibition has got me on the Barnett bandwagon. I still think he is an overrated fighter, but as an entertainer he is one of the best in MMA.

Josh Barnett was given time on Thursday as part of the Strikeforce Heavyweight Grand Prix media day to conduct a public workout. Barnett took that opportunity to show off his wrestling skills…pro wrestling skills. Barnett showed off his best hammer locks, sells, and lock ups with pro wrestler Erik Hammer to the MMA media. Barnett even finished off his exhibition with an old school pro wrestling promo. An old school pro wrestling that was inspired or stolen from the American Dream Dusty Rhodes.

