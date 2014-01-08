MMA Fighter Andy 'Ice Cold' Eicholz Already Has An Unbeatable Contender For 2014's Most Broken Nose

Ye Gods.

To anyone who thinks Mixed Martial Arts fighters are overpaid – this:

That’s the result of a knockout put on Andy ‘Ice Cold’ Eicholz by Wade Sauer in the first round of their Saturday night match in Pendleton, Oregon.

It was posted on Facebook by CagePotato, via Oregon MMA coach Matt Lindland.

MixedMartialArts.com have already pegged it as top contender for the coveted Broken Nose of the Year Award, who say Eicholz’s effort “transcends the category”.

If anyone can beat that, chances are it will be too graphic to post.

