A Polish MMA event descended into chaos when a winning fighter incited a wild, post-fight brawl

Photo by Fight Network KSW brawl.

A Polish MMA event descended into chaos when a winning fighter sparked a post-bout brawl.

Shamil Musaev beat Uros Jurisic, but then confronted his beaten opponent and wrestled him to the floor.

All hell then broke loose inside the cage. Watch it happen below.

An MMA event in Poland descended into chaos when a winning fighter incited a wild, post-fight brawl Saturday.

Shamil Musaev topped Uros Jurisic in a three-round welterweight bout on the KSW 58 bout broadcast from the Wytwornia Club in Lodz.

Jurisic appeared to dispute the decision and confronted one of Musaev’s coaches, MMA Junkie reported.

Moments later it seemed like the whole situation had been resolved. That was, until, Musaev walked over to Jurisic.

Rather than shake hands, Musaev wrapped his arms around Jurisic’s waist in a body lock before tripping him and slamming him to the canvas.

A frenetic melee then broke out in the middle of the KSW cage, before security attempted to separate the warring fighters.

Watch it here:

Both fighters could face now disciplinary action.

“The KSW owners and officials will review the incident regarding Shamil Musaev and Uros Jurisic following their bout â€¦ at KSW 58,” the Polish fighting firm said in a statement posted to Twitter.

“Upon a full review, a decision will be made on what actions to take.”

The KSW owners & officials will review the incident regarding Shamil Musaev and Uros Jurisic following their bout earlier tonight here at KSW 58. Upon a full review, a decision will be made on what actions to take. #KSW58 — KSW (@KSW_MMA) January 30, 2021

The post-event actions marred Musaev’s win, which had advanced his unbeaten run in MMA to 14 wins (eight knockouts, two submissions, and four decisions).

