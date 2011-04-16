MMA Champion Ready To Make Boxing Debut

It’s not easy being Nick Diaz. The Strikeforce welterweight champion is so frustrated with lack of opponents and money that he is ready to leave MMA. How ready is he? According to his management, he has just signed his first pro boxing fight in September and it’s a doozy.



According to Diaz’s camp, Nick Diaz has signed to fight former IBF and WBA light middleweight champion Fernando Vargas. Diaz’s camp tells Inside MMA on this week’s show that Nick has signed, the fight is set for September, and all that remains is Vargas’ signature. In other words, Diaz has one foot out the door of MMA.

Apparently this is all news to Fernando Vargas. Vargas’ manager denies all of this and claims that nobody has even approached him about a fight.

“Nobody has contacted me or my team about a fight with Nick Diaz for a supposed September fight,” said Vargas. “I have not been in the gym but I have been running and keeping myself in shape.”

Continue reading at Camel Clutch Blog →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.