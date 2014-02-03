See What Happens When The Yellow M&M Meets The Russian Mafia

The Mars Co. once again threatened the life of one of its the M&M’s in the company’s latest Super Bowl ad, this time via the Russian mob.

The ad has a cinematic beginning, and a blink-or-you’ll miss it cameo by Selena Gomez as a mafia chief’s moll. In the spot, a black car pulls up at a castle where a luxurious banquet is being held. The mafia chief opens the trunk of the limo to address the victim inside. In Russian, he tells the sap that he’s going to get chopped into little bits (and sprinkled on ice cream). The clueless M&M — who thinks he is a grocery delivery — has a hilarious response.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The ad was made by BBDO New York.

