MLS is going to have floats in the Women's National Team's World Cup victory parade

After the US women’s soccer team won the World Cup last week and the final became the most-watched soccer game in US history, New York City decided to throw them a parade.

Now, the men of Major League Soccer have decided they are going to crash it.

Here’s the news, from Empire of Soccer:

New York City FC, the New York Red Bulls and Major League Soccer will each have separate floats in the World Cup victory lap in downtown Manhattan. Joining them will be the National Women’s Soccer League and Sky Blue FC — the local NWSL affiliate. As of now, it is unknown whether either organisation will have their own float down the Canyon of Heroes. The possibility exists they will instead share space with some of the other attendees on two separate floats. Of course, that can change as logistics continue to be worked on ahead of this unprecedented event.

What?

Yep. Men are going to have several floats in this parade for the women’s team. On the other hand, it’s a big moment for soccer in the US, and one could argue that MLS should get to jump on the bandwagon.

Empire of Soccer also reports that the New York Cosmos got an invitation but “declined the offer in respect to the Women’s victory.”

The parade starts Friday at 11 a.m. in Battery Park in Manhattan.

MLS declined to comment.

