MLS Tried To Play A Playoff Game In A Blizzard

Major League Soccer tried to play the second leg of Eastern Conference Semifinals between the New York Red Bulls and D.C. United last night. Unfortunately Mother Nature did not cooperate at Red Bull Park in Harrison, N.J.



A heavy snowfall blanketed the field and for a while, there was a feeling that the game would still be played as players warmed-up on the field. Eventually however, saner heads prevailed and the game was postponed until tonight.

Thierry Henry and his teammates tried warming up even as the snow continued to fall…

Photo: NBC Sports

A big problem was that all the grounds crew had to clear the field was about a dozen shovels…

Photo: NBC Sports

They actually thought they could play soccer in this?

Photo: NBC Sports

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.