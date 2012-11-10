Thierry Henry Crashed His Team Out Of The MLS Playoffs With A Rare Violation On A Penalty Kick

Photo: NBC Sports

Dramatic stuff in the MLS Playoffs last night, when DC United knocked out the New York Red Bulls in a chaotic 1-0 win.It was 0-0 in the 69th minute when NY was awarded a penalty kick after United’s goalie steamrolled striker Kenny Cooper in the box.



Cooper stepped up to the penalty spot and seemingly scored to put NY ahead 1-0, but the goal was disallowed because Thierry Henry ran into the box before the ball was kicked — an encroachment foul.

Cooper had to re-take the PK, he missed, and United won it 20 minutes later on an 88th-minute goal.

Wild sequence. It looked like Cooper’s stutter-step threw off Henry, but there’s still no excuse for so blatantly running into the box here:



As you can see Henry is nearly level with the referee when the PK is taken:

Photo: NBC Sports



