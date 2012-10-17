MLS Chief Don Garber Makes Progress On Plan That Will Kill The NY Red Bulls

Henry, playing the best football of his post-Arsenal career.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The New York Red Bulls play the last 2012 home game – which they must win in order to make the playoffs – on Oct. 20. As at every home game this season, a guy in Section 101 of Red Bull Arena will hold up a cardboard sign that says “You Suck, Garber!”It’s a reference to Don Garber, the commissioner of Major League Soccer, who has taken a series of actions this season that could potentially end the franchise. (He also has a particular hatred for the original “You suck …” chant from which the Garber sign derives.)



To Garber’s credit, he has grown MLS to 19 teams and average attendance at games is now 18,650, up four per cent from last year. For the second year in a row, more people watched soccer live than watched NHL or NBA games live. The Seattle Sounders get more fans per game, on average, than attend English Premier League games. And key MLS games are now broadcast live on NBC, or at least the peacock network’s cable channel.

But MLS franchises are still fragile things.

Chivas USA, Los Angeles’ “other” team, gets only 13,153 fans per game. There is no law that states any of these teams must stay in business. And without fans, they won’t.

Yet Garber has pursued a course this season that has made it harder for the Metros (as die-hard Red Bull fans call them) to succeed as a club. Specifically:

Garber approved a “lopsided” season which reduced the number of big-name matchups in New York.

And he’s close to signing a $300 million deal to build a second New York football stadium in Queens.

The first action merely frustrated Red Bull fans and depressed attendance at Red Bull Arena. The second — which will likely lead to the rebirth of the New York Cosmos in Corona Park — could kill the Red Bulls as a going concern. (Disclosure: I’m a Red Bulls season-ticket holder — stay classy, Section 133!)

Previously, I expressed concern that a second New York franchise placed too close to Red Bull Arena could halve the Red Bulls’ fanbase, but that a stadium in Queens might be a good idea.