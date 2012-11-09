MLS Announcers Have Incredible Mustaches

Former U.S. Men’s National Team members Alexi Lalas and Kasey Keller are now serving as soccer commentators for ESPN. And in what was either a move to support the Movember movement or a lost bet, both men appeared on set last night with fabulous mustaches.



Lalas looked like detective from a bad 1970s cop show…

Photo: ESPN

Meanwhile, Keller, who has long been follicly challenged, upped his street cred with the Fu Manchu…

Photo: ESPN

And check out the 15 greatest mustaches in sports history HERE >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.