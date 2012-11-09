MLS Announcers Have Incredible Mustaches

Cork Gaines

Former U.S. Men’s National Team members Alexi Lalas and Kasey Keller are now serving as soccer commentators for ESPN. And in what was either a move to support the Movember movement or a lost bet, both men appeared on set last night with fabulous mustaches.

Lalas looked like detective from a bad 1970s cop show…

Alexi Lalas

Photo: ESPN

Meanwhile, Keller, who has long been follicly challenged, upped his street cred with the Fu Manchu…

Kasey Keller

Photo: ESPN

And check out the 15 greatest mustaches in sports history HERE >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.