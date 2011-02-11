MLB.TV Goes On Sale Today, Same Price As Last Year

Major League Baseball Advanced Media will start selling its MLB.TV streaming package today for this baseball season.



MLB.com is also announcing that it has served more than 1 billion MLB.TV streams since it started, with more than 250 million streams served last year alone.

This year’s MLB.TV package will be priced the same as last year: $120 for “Premium” (more features) and $100 for its standard package.

We expect mobile/tablet apps to cost extra again this year: Last year, its iPhone and iPad apps each cost $15, for instance.

No word yet on any new streaming devices for this year.

But we know that MLB.com and Apple have historically been very close, so we wouldn’t be surprised to see some sort of Apple TV integration — whether it’s through an Apple TV app store, or a special built-in app like the Apple TV’s current Netflix app.

