MLB's iPhone App Is Back, Including Live Game Radio Feeds

With the baseball season starting in a week, Major League Baseball has launched the 2009 edition of its excellent At Bat app for Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone and iPod touch. In addition to live scores, game tracking, and in-game video highlights, this year’s edition includes live in-game audio. This means you’ll be able to listen to home and away radio broadcasts over wi-fi or 3G. (See ya, XM!)

We expect the app to sell well; while other sports apps exist, none offers At Bat’s in-game video and live audio features.

At $9.99, it’s one of the most expensive app launches we’ve seen in a while. In the last two months of our paid iPhone app surveys, we haven’t found a $9.99 app in the top 100 list. But for any serious baseball fan — the audience MLB is aiming for — it is worth it.

Baseball is also working on a similar edition of the service for RIM (RIMM) BlackBerry devices, which we expect to launch before the season starts.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.