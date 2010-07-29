MLB's iPad App Racks Up 100,000 Buyers

Major League Baseball has another hit on its hands: Its excellent At Bat app for Apple’s iPad is now on 100,000 devices, MLB Advanced Media, the league’s digital arm, tells us.



About 40,000 people use the app on a daily basis, on average, and 25% of its daily users watch live games.

At $15 a pop, that’s over $1 million in app revenue, after Apple’s 30% cut — a nice addition to the league’s other iOS, mobile, and web efforts.

Don’t miss our recent conversation with MLB.com CEO Bob Bowman, taped at our Startup 2010 Conference in May, covering the iPad, the future of TV, and MLB’s other digital efforts.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.