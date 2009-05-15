MLB.com Gets Geolocation Patent

Another achievement for Major League Baseball’s incredibly successful Internet arm: The company has been awarded a patent for a system that verifies access to a service based on a subscriber’s location.

MLB Advanced Media uses this system to determine whether its MLB.TV customers are in areas that have to be blacked out from live-game streaming. (To protect its TV partners’ broadcast rights.)

The company has 10 more patents pending. Here’s the filing.

