MLB Online Boss Bob Bowman Files To Run For Governor Of Michigan

MLBAM CEO Bob Bowman has filed papers to run for governor of Michigan as a Democrat, the Detroit Free Press is reporting.
Bob served as state treasurer from 1983 to 1991, the Freep reports.
Bob lives in Westport Connecticut, but has a summer home in Michigan.
He tells us he’s “most likely” staying at MLB, but a state law required he file papers.
He told paidContent he spent $500 on travel to Michigan. As a result he had to file papers.
