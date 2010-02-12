MLB Online Boss Bob Bowman Files To Run For Governor Of Michigan

Jay Yarow
Bob Bowman 400x300

MLBAM CEO Bob Bowman has filed papers to run for governor of Michigan as a Democrat, the Detroit Free Press is reporting.

Bob served as state treasurer from 1983 to 1991, the Freep reports.

Bob lives in Westport Connecticut, but has a summer home in Michigan.

He tells us he’s “most likely” staying at MLB, but a state law required he file papers.

He told paidContent he spent $500 on travel to Michigan. As a result he had to file papers.

