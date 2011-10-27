Yankees May Make CC Sabathia Baseball's Highest-Paid Pitcher...Again

The New York Yankees are putting together an offer in hopes of re-signing CC Sabathia before he tests the free agency market this weekend. Sabathia is expected to opt-out of his contract with the New York Yankees that still has four years and $92 million.



According to George A. King III of the New York Post, the Yankees are ready to offer Sabathia a 5-6 year contract with “an obvious raise” over his current $23 million salary.

If the contract is for six year and $25 million per season, the deal would have a total value of $150 million. That would be just the second $150 million contract for a pitcher, joining Sabathia’s first contract with the Yankees that was worth $161 million.

And if Sabathia’s new contract pays him more than $24 million in 2012, he would once again be the highest-paid pitcher in baseball, surpassing Cliff Lee, who signed a five-year contract last winter worth $24 million per season.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.