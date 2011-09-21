Mariano Rivera Is One Of The Greatest Pitchers Ever

Photo: AP

Yesterday, Mariano Rivera recorded his 602nd career save, breaking the all-time record, previously held by Trevor Hoffman.However, even before breaking the record, most had already accepted Rivera as the best closer of all-time, and one of the greatest pitchers ever.



Here is closer look at those 602 saves…

Francisco Cordero (323) and Jason Isringhausen (300) are the only other active pitchers with at least 300 career saves.

Rivera has 14 seasons of at least 30 saves. Trevor Hoffman (14) and Lee Smith (10) are the only other pitchers with at least 10 such seasons.

Mariano has recorded saves against 28 teams. He has never saved a game against the Pirates (or Yankees of course)

Rivera has more saves versus the Orioles (70) than any other team. Those 70 saves by themselves would rank 195th all-time. That is even more impressive if you consider that more than 3,500 pitchers have recorded saves in Major League Baseball.

Mariano Rivera’s 42 career postseason saves are also a Major League record. And alone, they would rank 333rd all-time on the career saves list.

He has finished in the top five of the Cy Young Award voting five times. His highest finish was second in 2005.

Rivera started 10 games as a rookie, going 3-3 with a 5.94 ERA as a starter.

Not bad for a guy that essentially threw one pitch (cutter) his entire career.

