Mariano Rivera Is One Of The Greatest Pitchers Ever

Cork Gaines
Mariano Rivera New York Yankees

Photo: AP

Yesterday, Mariano Rivera recorded his 602nd career save, breaking the all-time record, previously held by Trevor Hoffman.However, even before breaking the record, most had already accepted Rivera as the best closer of all-time, and one of the greatest pitchers ever.

Here is closer look at those 602 saves…

  • Francisco Cordero (323) and Jason Isringhausen (300) are the only other active pitchers with at least 300 career saves.
  • Rivera has 14 seasons of at least 30 saves. Trevor Hoffman (14) and Lee Smith (10) are the only other pitchers with at least 10 such seasons.
  • Mariano has recorded saves against 28 teams. He has never saved a game against the Pirates (or Yankees of course)
  • Rivera has more saves versus the Orioles (70) than any other team. Those 70 saves by themselves would rank 195th all-time. That is even more impressive if you consider that more than 3,500 pitchers have recorded saves in Major League Baseball.
  • Mariano Rivera’s 42 career postseason saves are also a Major League record. And alone, they would rank 333rd all-time on the career saves list.
  • He has finished in the top five of the Cy Young Award voting five times. His highest finish was second in 2005.
  • Rivera started 10 games as a rookie, going 3-3 with a 5.94 ERA as a starter.

Not bad for a guy that essentially threw one pitch (cutter) his entire career.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.