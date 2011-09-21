Mariano Rivera Is One Of The Greatest Pitchers Ever

Photo: AP
Yesterday, Mariano Rivera recorded his 602nd career save, breaking the all-time record, previously held by Trevor Hoffman.However, even before breaking the record, most had already accepted Rivera as the best closer of all-time, and one of the greatest pitchers ever.
Here is closer look at those 602 saves…
- Francisco Cordero (323) and Jason Isringhausen (300) are the only other active pitchers with at least 300 career saves.
- Rivera has 14 seasons of at least 30 saves. Trevor Hoffman (14) and Lee Smith (10) are the only other pitchers with at least 10 such seasons.
- Mariano has recorded saves against 28 teams. He has never saved a game against the Pirates (or Yankees of course)
- Rivera has more saves versus the Orioles (70) than any other team. Those 70 saves by themselves would rank 195th all-time. That is even more impressive if you consider that more than 3,500 pitchers have recorded saves in Major League Baseball.
- Mariano Rivera’s 42 career postseason saves are also a Major League record. And alone, they would rank 333rd all-time on the career saves list.
- He has finished in the top five of the Cy Young Award voting five times. His highest finish was second in 2005.
- Rivera started 10 games as a rookie, going 3-3 with a 5.94 ERA as a starter.
Not bad for a guy that essentially threw one pitch (cutter) his entire career.
