MLB Made A Small Change To The World Series And It Was A Genius Move

Major League Baseball made a small tweak to the World Series schedule this year and it is going to pay off big time as long as the teams cooperate.

This year’s World Series began on Tuesday night after starting on a Wednesday night last year.

That may seem like a small change. But it will end up being a huge boost to the television ratings and it is something that should be done every year.

The problem with starting the World Series on a Wednesday is that if the series goes seven games, four of those games would go head-to-head with NFL games, including game 7, and a fifth would go up against a big prime time college football game.

By starting the World Series just one day earlier, all of a sudden only one game is going head-to-head with the NFL and one game would be fighting college football for viewers. That potentially leaves five games as the main viewing option for casual sports fans.

When the World Series started on a Wednesday last year, a spokesperson for Major League Baseball explained that a lot of research went into the scheduling and one of the biggest factors was that they wanted to avoid scheduling a game on a Friday, typically a terrible night for television ratings.

In the end, last year’s ratings were good, but they were still a bit of a disappointment considering the series went six games and it involved the Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals two of baseball’s most popular teams.

This year’s Fall Classic should get a boost just because there will be less options for sports fans just looking for something to watch.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.