SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Winning Championships Is Getting Pricey For The Yankees

The Yankees have been in the playoffs 16 of the previous 17 seasons. But what they are not doing is winning championships, with just one in the last 11 years. And as the gap between titles continues to grow, so does the amount of money the Yankees spend trying to capture that now-elusive trophy.



When the Yankees won their last World Series in 2009, their payroll that season was $201.4 million. But in a more telling figure, they had spent more than $1.5 billion on payroll since their last championship in 2000.

And after being sent home early this year for the second consecutive season, the payrolls are already starting to add up. With a payroll this year of $207.0 million, the Yankees are already closing in on $500 million spent on players since the 2009 season.

Here is a look at the cumulative cost, in terms of annual payrolls, for the last five championships* won by the Yankees.

Data via Baseball-Reference.com and Cot’s Baseball Contracts

* It should be noted that payroll data prior to 1988 is incomplete, so it is not included in the chart. Therefore, the actual figure for the 1996 championship is higher. However, payrolls from 1979-1987 were small relative to today’s numbers, so the relative impact of those missing years is negligible.

