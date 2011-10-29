The Cardinals Have Home Field Advantage Thanks To A Home Run At The All Star Game

Photo: AP

By now, most of us have completely erased the 2011 Major League Baseball All-Star game from our memory and replaced it with something more important. But for the first time since MLB changed the rules, the home team in game seven of the World Series was decided by the mid-summer classic.Three months after the National League beat the American League 5-1, behind the strength of a 3-run home run by Prince Fielder, the St. Louis Cardinals, a Wild Card team, will host game seven of the World Series. This is because, since the 2003 season, home field advantage in the World Series is given to the league that wins the All-Star game.



To point out just how absurd this rule is, consider that of the 41 players named to the NL All-Star squad, only three (7.3%), Lance Berkman, Matt Holliday, and Yadier Molina, will play in tonight’s game seven.

Hey, it is no worse than the old method in which the leagues alternated home-field advantage. But in an era that includes interleague play, there has to be a better way to determine the home team in the most important game of the year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.