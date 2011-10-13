WATCH: Brian Wilson Is Baseball's Newest Funny Man

There may not be a more colourful person in baseball sports right now than San Francisco Giants closer Brian Wilson.



Whether it is showing up at the ESPYs dressed in a tuxedo “onesie,” or spending thousands of dollars on Back to the Future shoes and then wearing them during a game, or giving George Lopez one of his show’s only memorable moments, Wilson is often funny, and always interesting.

And that has made Wilson the new go-to athlete when companies are looking for somebody funny to endorse their product. His resume of commercials includes his recent stints for Taco Bell, Nike, and ESPN.

And now he is back with his latest, and maybe best commercial yet. In this commercial for EA Sports NBA2K franchise, Wilson gets in touch with his inner-Larry Legend.



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

