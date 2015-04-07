Here's how many games Vegas thinks every MLB team will win this season

The Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Dodgers are the betting favourites to be the best team during the regular season this year, according to sportsbook Bovada.lv.

With the regular season starting today for most teams, the Nationals have an over/under win total of 93.5, just ahead of the Dodgers at 92.5 and four games ahead of the next best teams, the St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Angels (88.5 wins).

The Boston Red Sox are expected to be the most improved team this year, with an over/under win total of 86.5 — 15.5 wins better than their 2014 record (71-91). Meanwhile, the Baltimore Orioles are expected to take the biggest step backwards, with an expected win total of 82.5, a drop of 13.5 wins from their 2014 record (96-66).

