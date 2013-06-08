MLB Umpires Blow 2 Calls In A Single Play

The case for replay continues. Tied 5-5 in the top of the 12th inning last night, the Rockies and Padres each had a blown call go against them on the same play.



The bases loaded with one out, Padres catcher Yasmani Grandal slapped a chopper down the third base line. Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado fielded the ball and attempted to turn a double play.

The umpire at third ruled that Arenado stepped on the bag, earning a force out. The first base umpire ruled Grandal safe at first on the throw. Reviews showed both calls to be inaccurate. Arenado threw the ball before he stepped on third and his throw clearly beat Grandal.

The Padres scored on the play and went on to win 6-5. The run deserved to score, but the surrounding circumstances were botched.

A scoreless bottom of the inning saved the umpires from critical hypotheticals and conjecture, but such a trend is not one worth following.

Video of the blown calls:

