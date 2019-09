Joe West, a longtime umpire and apparent country music star, took a hard line drive off his chest protector in the sixth inning of last night’s Mets-A’s game. For a second, the play looked scary.

Then West responded like this:

Great reaction, and shout out to West for wearing a chest protector.

Watch the full video below (via Deadspin):

