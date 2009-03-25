MLB Turning On HD Streaming, DVR For Tonight's Yankees-Red Sox Game

Major League Baseball is turning on its new hi-def MLB.TV media player for tonight’s Yankees-Red Sox Spring Training game, which begins at 7:15 p.m. ET.

This means that MLB.TV “premium” subscribers will be able to watch the game in 720p hi-def and use DVR features like pausing and rewinding live games. This is the slick new Adobe Flash-powered MLB.TV player that we’ve been following this Spring, which has been rolled out gradually in beta during the World Baseball Classic.

Not a MLB.TV subscriber? MLB will offer Thursday afternoon’s Yankees-Phillies game for free using the new hi-def player. That game begins at 1:05 p.m ET.

