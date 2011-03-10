Here's Your MLB Offseason Transaction Tracker

Photo: AP
The Winter Meetings are over and most of the big fish have signed with their new teams. Here is an updated list of all roster moves — options, waivers, and free agent filings — that have been made since the end of the World Series.
You can also bookmark this page and check back regularly as we’ll continue to update this list throughout the coming weeks.
See any we missed? Send an email to [email protected]
The Latest:
Brendan Donnelly retires
Arizona Diamondbacks
- Declined 2011 team option for Adam LaRoche
- Kris Benson files for free agency
- Aaron Heilman files for free agency
- Mike Hampton files for free agency
- Rodrigo Lopez files for free agency
- Brandon Webb files for free agency
- Signed Geoff Blum to a two-year deal
- Traded Scott Allen to the New York Yankees for Juan Miranda
- Acquired Zach Duke from the Pittsburgh Pirates for a player to be named
- Signed Wily Mo Pena to a one-year, $675,000 deal
- Signed Zach Duke to a one-year, $4.25 million deal
- Traded Mark Reynolds to the Baltimore Orioles for David Hernandez and Kam Mickolio
- Signed Melvin Mora to a one-year, $2.4 million deal
- Signed J.J. Putz to a two-year, $10 million deal
- Re-signed Mike Hampton
- Signed Henry Blanco to a one-year, $1 million deal
- Signed Xavier Nady to a one-year, $1.75 million deal
- Re-signed Aaron Heilman
- Re-signed Stephen Drew to a two-year, $13.75 million deal
- Re-signed Joe Saunders to a one-year deal
- Signed Cody Ransom
- Signed Micah Owings to a minor league deal
- Acquired Armando Galarraga from the Detroit Tigers for Kevin Eichhorn and Ryan Robowski
- Re-signed Alfredo Amezaga
- Re-signed Kelly Johnson to a one-year, $5.8 million deal
- Signed Russell Branyan to a minor league deal
Atlanta Braves
- Declined 2011 team option for Rick Ankiel
- Declined 2011 team option for Kyle Farnsworth
- Picked up 2011 team option for Alex Gonzalez for $2.5 million
- Picked up 2011 team option for Omar Infante for $2.5 million
- Troy Glaus files for free agency
- Eric Hinske files for free agency
- Derek Lee files for free agency
- Traded Omar Infante and Mike Dunn to the Florida Marlins for Dan Uggla
- Acquired Scott Linebrink from the Chicago White Sox for Kyle Cofield
- Signed George Sherrill to a one-year, $1.2 million deal
- Signed Dan Uggla to a five-year, $62 million extension
- Re-signed Martin Prado to a one-year, $3.1 million deal
- Re-signed Jair Jurrjens to a one-year, $3.25 million deal
- Re-signed Peter Moylan
- Re-signed Eric O’Flaherty
- Signed Rodrigo Lopez to a minor league deal
Baltimore Orioles
- Declined 2011 team option for Mark Hendrickson
- Cesar Izturis files for free agency
- Julio Lugo files for free agency
- Kevin Millwood files for free agency
- Corey Patterson files for free agency
- Koji Uehara files for free agency
- Ty Wigginton files for free agency
- Acquired Mark Reynolds from the Arizona Diamondbacks for David Hernandez and Kam Mickolio
- Re-signed Koji Uehara to a one-year, $3 million deal
- Acquired J.J. Hardy, Brendan Harris, and $500,000 from the Minnesota Twins for Brett Jacobson and Jim Hoey
- Re-signed Cesar Izturis to a one-year, $1.5 million deal
- Signed Jeremy Accardo a one-year, $1.08 million deal
- Signed Derrek Lee to a one-year, $7.25 million deal
- Signed Kevin Gregg to a two-year, $10 million deal
- Re-signed Adam Jones to a one-year, $3.25 million deal
- Re-signed J.J. Hardy to a one-year, $5.5 million deal
- Re-signed Felix Pie to a one-year, $875k deal
- Signed Justin Duchscherer to a one-year, $700k deal
- Re-signed Mark Hendrickson to a minor league deal
- Signed Randy Winn to a minor league deal
- Signed Vladimir Guerrero to a one-year, $8 million deal
- Re-signed Luke Scott to a one-year, $6.4 million deal
- Re-signed Jeremy Guthrie to a one-year, $5.75 million deal
Boston Red Sox
- Adrian Beltre declines player option for 2011, opts for free agency
- Declined 2011 team option for Bill Hall
- Mike Lowell files for free agency
- Victor Martinez files for free agency
- Jason Varitek files for free agency
- Picked up 2011 team option for David Ortiz for $12.5 million
- Declined 2011 team option for Felipe Lopez
- Traded Dustin Richardson to the Florida Marlins for Andrew Miller
- Claimed Taylor Buchholz off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays
- Acquired Adrian Gonzalez from the San Diego Padres for Casey Kelly, Anthony Rizzo, Eric Patterson, and Reymond Fuentes
- Signed Carl Crawford to a seven-year, $142 million deal
- Signed Matt Albers
- Signed Lenny DiNardo to a minor league deal
- Signed Bobby Jenks to a two-year, $12 million deal
- Signed Andrew Miller to a minor league deal
- Signed Dan Wheeler to a one-year, $3 million deal
- Re-signed Hideki Okajima to a one-year, $1.75 million deal
- Re-signed Jonathan Papelbon to a one-year, $12 million deal
- Re-signed Jacoby Ellsbury to a one-year, $2.4 million deal
- Signed Dennys Reyes to a minor league deal
- Signed Alfredo Aceves to a one-year, $650k deal
Chicago Cubs
- Aramis Ramirez exercises player option for 2011 for $14.6 million
- Xavier Nady files for free agency
- Signed Carlos Pena to a one-year, $10 million deal
- Signed Kerry Wood to a one-year, $1.5 million deal
- Acquired Matt Garza from the Tampa Bay Rays for Chris Archer, Brandon Guyer, Robinson Chirinos, Hak-Ju Lee and Sam Fuld
- Re-signed Koyie Hill to a one-year, $850k deal
- Signed Reed Johnson to a minor league deal
- Traded Tom Gorzelanny to the Washington Nationals for A.J. Morris, Graham Hicks, and Michael Burgess
- Re-signed Geovany Soto to a one-year, $3 million deal
- Re-signed Matt Garza to a one-year, $5.95 million deal
- Re-signed Sean Marshall to a two-year, $4.7 million deal
- Signed Todd Wellemeyer to a minor league deal
- Signed Braden Looper to a minor league deal
- Signed Augie Ojeda to a minor league deal
- Re-signed Carlos Marmol to a three-year, $20 million deal
Chicago White Sox
- Andruw Jones files for free agency
- Freddy Garcia files for free agency
- Paul Konerko files for free agency
- Mark Kotsay files for free agency
- A.J. Pierzynski files for free agency
- J.J. Putz files for free agency
- Manny Ramirez files for free agency
- Omar Vizquel files for free agency
- Traded Scott Linebrink to the Atlanta Braves for Kyle Cofield
- Signed Adam Dunn to a four-year, $56 million deal
- Re-signed Paul Konerko to a three-year, $37.5 million deal
- Signed Brian Bruney
- Signed Jesse Crain to a three-year, $13 million deal
- Signed Will Ohman to a two-year, $4 million deal
- Re-signed Carlos Quentin to a one-year, $5.05 million deal
- Re-signed John Danks to a one-year, $6 million deal
- Re-signed Tony Pena to a one-year, $1.6 million deal
- Re-signed Alexei Ramirez to a four-year, $32.5 million deal
- Signed Lastings Milledge to a minor league deal
- Re-signed Matt Thornton to a two-year, $12 million deal
Cincinnati Reds
- Picked up 2011 team option for Bronson Arroyo for $11 million
- Declined 2011 team option for Orlando Cabrera
- Declined 2011 team option for Aaron Harang
- Willie Bloomquist files for free agency
- Miguel Cairo files for free agency
- Jim Edmonds files for free agency
- Ramon Hernandez files for free agency
- Michael Lincoln files for free agency
- Arthur Rhodes files for free agency
- Russ Springer files for free agency
- Picked up 2011 team option for Jonny Gomes for $1.75 million
- Re-signed Ramon Hernandez to a one-year, $3 million deal
- Signed Bronson Arroyo to a three-year, $35 million extension
- Re-signed Miguel Cairo to a two-year deal
- Signed Jay Bruce to a six-year, $51 million extension
- Signed Jeremy Hermida to a minor league deal
- Signed Edgar Renteria to a one-year, $3 million deal
- Signed Fred Lewis to a one-year, $900k deal
- Signed Joey Votto to a three-year, $38 million extension
- Signed Johnny Cueto to a four-year, $27 million extension
- Re-signed Edinson Volquez to a one-year, $1.6 million deal
Cleveland Indians
- Signed Adam Everett to a minor league deal
- Signed Austin Kearns to a one-year, $1.3 million deal
- Signed Travis Buck to a minor league deal
- Re-signed Asdrubal Cabrera to a one-year, $2.025 million deal
- Re-signed Shin-Soo Choo to a one-year, $3.975 million deal
- Re-signed Rafael Perez to a one-year, $1.33 million deal
- Re-signed Chris Perez to a one-year, $2.225 million deal
- Signed Orlando Cabrera to a one-year, $1 million deal
- Signed Chad Durbin to a one-year, $800k deal
- Signed Nick Johnson to a minor league deal
- Acquired Matt Lawson from the Seattle Mariners for Aaron Laffey
Colorado Rockies
- Declined 2011 team option for Jeff Francis
- Joe Beimel files for free agency
- Jorge de la Rosa files for free agency
- Octavio Dotel files for free agency
- Jason Giambi files for free agency
- Melvin Mora files for free agency
- Jay Payton files for free agency
- Traded Miguel Olivo to the Toronto Blue Jays
- Released Manny Corpas
- Traded Clint Barmes to the Houston Astros for Felipe Paulino
- Signed Jorge De La Rosa to a three-year, $32 million deal
- Signed Troy Tulowitzki to a seven-year, $134 million contract extension
- Acquired Jose Lopez from the Seattle Mariners for Chaz Roe
- Signed Ty Wigginton to a two-year, $8 million deal
- Acquired Matt Lindstrom from the Houston Astros for Jonnathan Aristil and Wes Musick
- Signed Carlos Gonzalez to a seven-year, $80.5 million extension
- Signed Claudio Vargas to a minor league deal
- Re-signed Matt Belisle to a one-year, $2.35 million deal
- Re-signed Matt Lindstrom to a two-year, $6.6 million deal
- Re-signed Jason Giambi to a minor league deal
- Re-signed Felipe Paulino to a one-year, $790k deal
- Signed Joe Crede to a minor league deal
- Re-signed Jason Hammel to a two-year, $7.75 million deal
- Signed Willy Taveras to a minor league deal
- Signed Alfredo Amezaga to a minor league deal
- Signed Chad Moeller to a minor league deal
- Re-signed Ian Stewart
- Re-signed Rafael Betancourt to a two-year, $8.02 million deal
- Joe Crede didn’t report to Spring Training, is a free agent again
- Signed John Maine to a minor league deal
- Re-signed Matt Belisle to a two-year, $6.125 million deal
Detroit Tigers
- Declined 2011 team option for Jhonny Peralta
- Jeremy Bonderman files for free agency
- Johnny Damon files for free agency
- Gerald Laird files for free agency
- Magglio Ordonez files for free agency
- Bobby Seay files for free agency
- Signed Jhonny Peralta to a two-year, $11.25 million deal
- Signed Joaquin Benoit to a three-year, $16.5 million deal
- Signed Victor Martinez to a four-year, $50 million deal
- Re-signed Magglio Ordonez to a one-year, $10 million deal
- Signed Brad Penny to a one-year, $3 million deal
- Re-signed Ryan Raburn to a two-year, $3.4 million deal
- Re-signed Joel Zumaya to a one-year, $1.4 million deal
- Re-signed Armando Galarraga to a one-year, $2.3 million deal
- Traded Armando Galarraga to the Arizona Diamondbacks for Kevin Eichhorn and Ryan Robowski
Florida Marlins
- Will Ohman files for free agency
- Jorge Sosa files for free agency
- Chad Tracy files for free agency
- Traded Cameron Maybin to the San Diego Padres for Ryan Webb and Edward Mujica
- Traded Andrew Miller to the Boston Red Sox for Dustin Richardson
- Signed John Buck to a three-year, $18 million deal
- Traded Dan Uggla to the Atlanta Braves for Omar Infante and Mike Dunn
- Signed Javier Vazquez to a one-year deal worth between $6 million and $7 million
- Signed Randy Choate to a two-year, $2.5 million deal
- Signed Ricky Nolasco to a three-year, $26.5 million extension
- Re-signed Leo Nunez to a one-year, $3.65 million deal
- Re-signed Edward Mujica to a one-year, $800k deal
- Re-signed Anibal Sanchez to a one-year, $3.7 million deal
- Re-signed Clay Hensley to a one-year, $1.4 million deal
Houston Astros
- Geoff Blum files for free agency
- Brian Moehler files for free agency
- Traded Felipe Paulino to the Colorado Rockies for Clint Barmes
- Signed Nelson Figueroa to a one-year, $900,000 deal
- Signed Ryan Rowland-Smith
- Signed Bill Hall to a one-year, $3 million deal
- Signed Gustavo Chacin to a minor league deal
- Traded Matt Lindstrom to the Colorado Rockies for Jonnathan Aristil and Wes Musick
- Re-signed Clint Barmes to a one-year, $3.925 million deal
- Re-signed Michael Bourn to a one-year, $4.4 million deal
- Re-signed Jeff Keppinger to a one-year, $2.3 million deal
- Hunter Pence won arbitration case against the Houston Astros, will earn $6.9 million this season
Kansas City Royals
- Bruce Chen files for free agency
- Claimed Joaquin Arias off waivers from the Mets
- Brian Bannister refuses minor league assignment, becomes a free agent
- Acquired Vin Mazzaro and Jason Marks from the Oakland Athletics for David DeJesus
- Signed Wilson Betemit to a one-year, $1 million deal
- Signed Jeff Francoeur to a one-year, $2.5 million deal
- Signed Melky Cabrera to a one-year, $1.25 million deal
- Traded Zack Greinke and Yuniesky Betancourt to the Milwaukee Brewers for Lorenzo Cain, Alcides Escobar, Jake Odorizzi, and Jeremy Jeffress
- Re-signed Luke Hochevar to a one-year, $1.76 million deal
- Re-signed Alex Gordon to a one-year, $1.4 million deal
- Signed Jeff Francis to a one-year, $2 million deal
- Re-signed Bruce Chen to a one-year, $2 million deal
- Gil Meche retired
- Re-signed Kyle Davies to a one-year, $3.2 million deal
- Signed Billy Butler to a four-year, $30 million extension
- Re-signed Wandy Rodriguez to a three-year, $34 million deal
Los Angeles Angels
- Hideki Matsui files for free agency
- Scot Shields files for free agency
- Signed Hisanori Takahashi to a two-year, $8 million deal
- Signed Scott Downs to a three-year, $15 million deal
- Re-signed Alberto Callaspo to a one-year, $2 million deal
- Re-signed Jeff Mathis to a one-year, $1.7 million deal
- Re-signed Kendry Morales to a one-year, $2.95 million deal
- Re-signed Erick Aybar to a one-year, $2.975 million deal
- Re-signed Reggie Willits to a one-year, $775k deal
- Re-signed Howie Kendrick to a one-year, $3.3 million deal
- Acquired Vernon Wells from the Toronto Blue Jays for Juan Rivera and Mike Napoli
- Jered Weaver lost his arbitration case to the Angels, will make $7.365 million this season
Los Angeles Dodgers
- Scott Podsednik declined mutual option, opts for free agency
- Brad Ausmus files for free agency
- Rod Barajas files for free agency
- Jay Gibbons files for free agency
- Reed Johnson files for free agency
- Hiroki Kuroda files for free agency
- Vicente Padilla files for free agency
- Jeff Weaver files for free agency
- Re-signed Hiroki Kuroda to a one-year, $12 million deal
- Signed Jon Garland to a one-year, $5 million deal
- Signed Juan Uribe to a three-year, $21 million deal
- Traded Ryan Theriot to the St. Louis Cardinals for Blake Hawksworth
- Signed Rod Barajas to a one-year, $3.25 million deal
- Signed Tony Gwynn, Jr. to a one-year, $675k deal
- Signed Vicente Padilla to a one-year, $2 million deal
- Signed Dioner Navarro
- Signed Matt Guerrier to a three-year, $12 million deal
- Signed Tim Redding to a minor league deal
- Signed Willie Bloomquist to a one-year, $1.05 million deal
- Signed Marcus Thames
- Signed Gabe Kapler to a minor league deal
- Re-signed Chad Billingsley to a one-year, $6.275 million deal
- Signed Mike MacDougal to a minor league deal
- Re-signed Hong-Chih Kuo to a one-year, $2.75 million deal
- Signed Ron Mahay to a minor league deal
- Signed Aaron Miles to a minor league deal
- Re-signed James Loney to a one-year, $4.875 million deal
- Garret Anderson retired
Milwaukee Brewers
- Declined 2011 team option for Doug Davis
- Declined 2011 team option for Trevor Hoffman
- Declined 2011 team option for Gregg Zaun
- David Bush files for free agency
- Chris Capuano files for free agency
- Craig Counsell files for free agency
- Traded Carlos Villanueva to the Toronto Blue Jays for a player to be named later
- Traded Brett Lawrie to the Toronto Blue Jays for Shaun Marcum
- Signed Wil Nieves
- Re-signed Carlos Gomez to a one-year, $1.5 million deal
- Acquired Zack Greinke and Yuniesky Betancourt from the Kansas City Royals for Lorenzo Cain, Alcides Escobar, Jake Odorizzi, and Jeremy Jeffress
- Signed Craig Counsell to a one-year, $1.4 million deal
- Signed Takashi Saito to a one-year deal
- Trevor Hoffman retired
- Re-signed Prince Fielder to a one-year, $15.5 million deal
- Re-signed Manny Parra to a one-year, $1.2 million deal
- Re-signed Kameron Loe to a one-year, $1.25 million deal
- Signed Mark Kotsay to a one-year, $800k deal
- Re-signed Shaun Marcum to a one-year, $3.95 million deal
- Re-signed Rickie Weeks to a four-year, $38.5 million deal
Minnesota Twins
- Jesse Crain files for free agency
- Randy Flores files for free agency
- Brian Fuentes files for free agency
- Matt Guerrier files for free agency
- Orlando Hudson files for free agency
- Ron Mahay files for free agency
- Carl Pavano files for free agency
- Nick Punto files for free agency
- Jon Rauch files for free agency
- Jim Thome files for free agency
- Traded J.J. Hardy, Brendan Harris, and $500,000 to the Baltimore Orioles for Brett Jacobson and Jim Hoey
- Signed Tsuyoshi Nishioka to a three-year, $9 million deal
- Re-signed Jim Thome to a one-year, $3 million deal
- Re-signed Alexi Casilla to a one-year, $865k deal
- Re-signed Matt Capps to a one-year, $7.15 million deal
- Re-signed Glen Perkins to a one-year, $700k deal
- Signed Carl Pavano to a two-year, $16.5 million deal
- Re-signed Kevin Slowey to a one-year, $2.7 million deal
- Re-signed Francisco Liriano to a one-year, $4.3 million deal
- Re-signed Delmon Young to a one-year, $5.375 million deal
New York Mets
- Picked up 2011 team option for Jose Reyes for $11 million
- Henry Blanco files for free agency
- Elmer Dessens files for free agency
- Kelvim Escobar files for free agency
- Pedro Feliciano files for free agency
- Fernando Tatis files for free agency
- Signed Ronny Paulino to a one-year, $1.3 million deal
- Signed D.J. Carrasco to a two-year, $2.5 million deal
- Signed Boof Bonser
- Signed Chris Capuano to a one-year, $1.5 million deal
- Signed Taylor Buchholz to a one-year, $600k deal
- Signed Taylor Tankersley to a minor league deal
- Signed Willie Harris to a minor league deal
- Signed Chris Young
- Signed Scott Hairston to a minor league deal
- Re-signed Mike Pelfrey to a one-year, $4 million deal
- Signed Tim Byrdak to a minor league deal
- Re-signed R.A. Dickey to a two-year, $8 million deal
- Re-signed Angel Pagan to a one-year, $3.5 million deal
- Signed Jason Isringhausen to a minor league deal
New York Yankees
- Austin Kearns files for free agency
- Derek Jeter files for free agency
- Chad Moeller files for free agency
- Andy Pettitte files for free agency
- Mariano Rivera files for free agency
- Kerry Wood files for free agency
- Lance Berkman files for free agency
- Nick Johnson files for free agency
- Javier Vazquez files for free agency
- Marcus Thames files for free agency
- Traded Juan Miranda to the Arizona Diamondbacks for Scott Allen
- Re-signed Sergio Mitre to a one-year, $900,000 deal
- Re-signed Derek Jeter to a three-year, $51 million deal
- Re-signed Mariano Rivera to a two-year, $30 million deal
- Signed Russell Martin to a one-year $4 million deal
- Signed Mark Prior to a minor league deal
- Signed Pedro Feliciano to a two-year, $9 million deal
- Signed Luis Vizcaino to a minor league deal
- Signed Rafael Soriano to a three-year, $35 million deal
- Re-signed Boone Logan to a one-year, $1.2 million deal
- Re-signed Phil Hughes to a one-year, $2.7 million deal
- Re-signed Joba Chamberlain to a one-year, $1.4 million deal
- Signed Andruw Jones to a one-year, $2 million deal
- Signed Bartolo Colon to a minor league deal
- Signed Freddy Garcia to a minor league contract
- Traded Adam Olbrychowski to the Washington Nationals for Justin Maxwell
- Andy Pettitte retired
- Signed Ronnie Belliard to a minor league deal
- Signed Eric Chavez to a minor league deal
- Signed Luis Ayala to a minor league deal
- Voided deal with Luis Vizcaino (he tore his Achilles in Winter Ball)
Oakland Athletics
- Declined 2011 team option for Eric Chavez
- Picked up 2011 team option for Coco Crisp for $5.75 million
- Picked up 2011 team option for Mark Ellis for $6 million
- Justin Duchscherer files for free agency
- Ben Sheets files for free agency
- Acquired David DeJesus from the Kansas City Royals
- Claimed Edwin Encarnacion off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays
- Traded Rajai Davis to the Toronto Blue Jays for Trystan Magnuson and Danny Farquhar
- Re-signed Ryan Sweeney to a one-year, $1.4 million deal
- Signed Brandon McCarthy to a one-year, $1 million deal
- Signed Hideki Matsui to a one-year, $4.25 million deal
- Signed Rich Harden to a one-year, $1.5 million deal
- Acquired Josh Willingham from the Washington Nationals for Henry Rodriguez and Corey Brown
- Signed Grant Balfour to a two-year, $8.1 million deal
- Signed Brian Fuentes to a two-year deal
- Re-signed Brad Ziegler to a one-year, $1.25 million deal
- Re-signed Kevin Kouzmanoff to a one-year, $4.75 million deal
- Re-signed Dallas Braden to a one-year, $3.35 million deal
- Re-signed Conor Jackson to a one-year, $3.32 million deal
- Re-signed Josh Willingham to a one-year, $6 million deal
- Signed Andy LaRoche to a minor league deal
- Re-signed Craig Breslow to a one-year, $1.35 million deal
Philadelphia Phillies
- Jose Contreras files for free agency
- Chad Durbin files for free agency
- J.C. Romero files for free agency
- Mike Sweeney files for free agency
- Jayson Werth files for free agency
- Signed Jose Contreras to a two-year, $5.5 million deal
- Signed Cliff Lee to a five-year, $120 million deal
- Re-signed J.C. Romero
- Re-signed Ben Francisco to a one-year, $1.175 million deal
- Re-signed Kyle Kendrick to a one-year, $2.45 million deal
Pittsburgh Pirates
- Chan Ho Park files for free agency
- Traded Zach Duke to the Arizona Diamondbacks for a player to be named
- Cut Lastings Milledge
- Signed Scott Olson to a one-year, $500k deal
- Signed Kevin Correia to a two-year, $8 million deal
- Signed Matt Diaz to a two-year, $4.25 million deal
- Signed Lyle Overbay to a one-year, $5 million deal
- Signed Garrett Atkins to a minor league deal
- Signed Jose Veras to a one-year, $1 million deal
- Re-signed Joel Hanrahan to a one-year, $1.4 million deal
- Signed Joe Beimel
- Ross Ohlendorf won arbitration case against the team, will earn $2.025 million this season
San Diego Padres
- Jon Garland declines player option for 2011, opts for free agency
- Declined 2011 team option for Chris Young
- Kevin Correia files for free agency
- David Eckstein files for free agency
- Jerry Hariston Jr. files for free agency
- Matt Stairs files for free agency
- Miguel Tejada files for free agency
- Yorvit Torrealba files for free agency
- Traded Ryan Webb and Edward Mujica to the Florida Marlins for Cameron Maybin
- Signed Chris Denorfia to a one-year, $800,000 deal
- Traded Adrian Gonzalez to the Boston Red Sox for Casey Kelly, Anthony Rizzo, Eric Patterson, and Reymond Fuentes
- Signed Aaron Harang to a one-year, $3.5 million deal
- Acquired Jason Bartlett from the Tampa Bay Rays for Cesar Ramos, Brandon Gomes, Cole Figueroa, and Adam Russell
- Signed Dustin Moseley to a one-year, $900k deal
- Signed Orlando Hudson to a two-year, $11.5 million deal
- Acquired Rob Johnson from the Seattle Mariners for a player to be named later or cash
- Signed Brad Hawpe to a one-year, $3 million deal
- Signed Jason Bartlett to a two-year, $11 million extension
- Signed Chad Qualls to a two-year, $2.55 million deal
- Signed Gregg Zaun to a minor league deal
- Re-signed Heath Bell to a one-year, $7.5 million deal
- Re-signed Chase Headley to a one-year, $2.535 million deal
- Re-signed Tim Stauffer to a one-year, $1.075 million deal
- Re-signed Mike Adams to a one-year, $2.535 million deal
- Re-signed Ryan Ludwick to a one-year, $6.775 million deal
- Signed Jorge Cantu to a one-year, $850k deal
- Signed Randy Flores to a minor league deal
- Gregg Zaun retires
San Francisco Giants
- Pat Burrell files for free agency
- Jose Guillen files for free agency
- Aubrey Huff files for free agency
- Guillermo Mota files for free agency
- Juan Uribe files for free agency
- Signed Aubrey Huff to a two-year, $22 million deal
- Signed Miguel Tejada to a one-year, $6.5 million deal
- Re-signed Pat Burrell to a one-year deal
- Re-signed Cody Ross to a one-year, $6.3 million deal
- Re-signed Santiago Casilla to a one-year, $1.3 million deal
- Re-signed Jonathan Sanchez to a one-year, $4.8 million deal
- Re-signed Ramon Ramirez to a one-year, $1.65 million deal
- Signed Jeff Suppan to a minor league deal
- Re-signed Javier Lopez to a one-year, $2.375 million deal
- Re-signed Andres Torres to a one-year, $2.2 million deal
- Signed Elmer Dessens to a minor league deal (deal fell through)
- Signed Brian Lawrence to a minor league deal
Seattle Mariners
- Declined 2011 team option for Erik Bedard
- Declined 2011 team option for Russ Branyan
- Josh Bard files for free agency
- Chris Woodward files for free agency
- Jamey Wright files for free agency
- Re-signed Erik Bedard to a non-guaranteed contract
- Traded Jose Lopez to the Colorado Rockies for Chaz Roe
- Signed Jack Cust to a one-year, $2.5 million deal
- Signed Miguel Olivo to a two-year $7 million deal
- Traded Maikel Cleto to the St. Louis Cardinals for Brendan Ryan
- Traded Rob Johnson to the San Diego Padres for a player to be named later or cash
- Signed Brendan Ryan to a two-year, $2.75 million deal
- Signed Adam Kennedy to a minor league deal
- Re-signed David Aardsma to a one-year, $4.5 million deal
- Re-signed Brandon League
- Re-signed Jason Vargas
- Signed Chris Ray to a minor league deal
- Re-signed Jamey Wright to a minor league contract
- Signed Gabe Gross to a minor league deal
- Signed Manny Delcarmen to a minor league deal
- Traded trade Matt Lawson to the Cleveland Indians for Aaron Laffey
St. Louis Cardinals
- Pedro Feliz files for free agency
- Jason LaRue files for free agency
- Mike MacDougal files for free agency
- Aaron Miles files for free agency
- Brad Penny files for free agency
- Dennys Reyes files for free agency
- Jeff Suppan files for free agency
- Jake Westbrook files for free agency
- Randy Winn files for free agency
- Signed Jake Westbrook to a two-year, $16.5 million deal
- Traded Blake Hawksworth to the Los Angeles Dodgers for Ryan Theriot
- Signed Lance Berkman to a one-year, $8 million deal
- Acquired Maikel Cleto from the Seattle Mariners for Brendan Ryan
- Signed Gerald Laird to a one-year, $1 million deal
- Signed Miguel Batista to a minor league deal
- Signed Ian Snell to a minor league deal
- Re-signed Kyle McClellan to a one-year deal
- Signed Nick Punto to a one-year, $750k deal
- Signed Jim Edmonds to a minor league deal
- Jim Edmonds retired
Tampa Bay Rays
- Declined 2011 team option for Dan Wheeler
- Rocco Baldelli files for free agency
- Grant Balfour files for free agency
- Joaquin Benoit files for free agency
- Randy Choate files for free agency
- Carl Crawford files for free agency
- Brad Hawpe files for free agency
- Gabe Kapler files for free agency
- Carlos Pena files for free agency
- Chad Qualls files for free agency
- Rafael Soriano files for free agency
- Traded Jason Bartlett to the San Diego Padres for Cesar Ramos, Brandon Gomes, Cole Figueroa, and Adam Russell
- Re-signed J.P. Howell to a one-year, $1.1 million deal
- Signed Chris Carter to a minor league deal
- Traded Matt Garza to the Chicago Cubs for Chris Archer, Brandon Guyer, Robinson Chirinos, Hak-Ju Lee and Sam Fuld
- Signed Kyle Farnsworth to a one-year, $3.25 million deal
- Re-signed B.J. Upton to a one-year, $4.825 million deal
- Re-signed Andy Sonnanstine to a one-year, $913k deal
- Signed Johnny Damon to a one-year, $5.25 million deal
- Signed Manny Ramirez to a one-year, $2 million deal
- Rocco Baldelli retired
- Signed Casey Kotchman to a minor league deal
- Signed Felipe Lopez to a minor league deal
- Signed Juan Cruz to a minor league deal
Texas Rangers
- Declined 2011 mutual option for Vlad Guerrero
- Jorge Cantu files for free agency
- Frank Francisco files for free agency
- Cristian Guzman files for free agency
- Cliff Lee files for free agency
- Bengie Molina files for free agency
- Matt Treanor files for free agency
- Jeff Francoeur declined minor league assignment and cleared waives, becomes a free agent
- Signed Yorvit Torrealba to a two-year, $6.25 million deal
- Frank Francisco accepted salary arbitration offer
- Re-signed Matt Treanor to a one-year, $850k deal
- Signed Brandon Webb to a one-year, $3 million deal
- Signed Arthur Rhodes to a one-year, $3.9 million deal
- Signed Adrian Beltre to a six-year, $96 million deal
- Re-signed David Murphy to a one-year, $2.4 million deal
- Re-signed C.J. Wilson to a one-year, $7 million deal
- Re-signed Nelson Cruz to a one-year, $3.65 million deal
- Re-signed Darren O’Day to a one-year, $1.215 million deal
- Acquired trade Mike Napoli from the Toronto Blue Jays for Frank Francisco
- Signed Dave Bush to a minor league deal
- Signed Mike Napoli to a one-year, $5.8 million deal
- Re-signed Josh Hamilton to a two-year, $24 million deal
- Signed Brett Tomko to a minor league deal
Toronto Blue Jays
- John Buck files for free agency
- Scott Downs files for free agency
- Jason Frasor files for free agency
- Lyle Overbay files for free agency
- Acquired Miguel Olivo from the Colorado Rockies
- Traded Trystan Magnuson and Danny Farquhar to the Oakland Athletics for Rajai Davis
- Jason Frasor accepted salary arbitration offer
- Acquired Carlos Villanueva from the Milwaukee Brewers for a player to be named later
- Traded Shaun Marcum to the Milwaukee Brewers for Brett Lawrie
- Signed Edwin Encarnacion to a one-year, $2.5 million deal
- Signed Corey Patterson to a minor league deal
- Signed Octavio Dotel to a one-year, $3.5 million deal
- Signed Chad Cordero
- Signed Jon Rauch to a one-year, $3.5 million deal
- Re-signed Rajai Davis to a two-year, $5.25 million deal
- Re-signed Brandon Morrow to a one-year, $2.3 million deal
- Re-signed Yunel Escobar to a one-year, $2.9 million deal
- Traded Vernon Wells to the Los Angeles Angels for Juan Rivera and Mike Napoli
- Traded trade Mike Napoli to the Texas Rangers for Frank Francisco
- Signed Frank Francisco to a one-year, $4 million deal
- Re-signed Jason Frasor to a one-year, $3.5 million deal
- Signed Scott Podsednik to a minor league deal
- Re-signed Jose Bautista to a five-year, $65 million deal
Washington Nationals
- Declined 2011 team option for Adam Kennedy
- Miguel Batista files for free agency
- Adam Dunn files for free agency
- Willie Harris files for free agency
- Kevin Mench files for free agency
- Signed Jayson Werth to a seven-year, $126 million deal
- Signed Matt Stairs to a minor league deal
- Signed Chien-Ming Wang to a one-year, $1 million deal
- Traded Josh Willingham to the Oakland Athletics for Henry Rodriguez and Corey Brown
- Signed Chad Gaudin to a minor league deal
- Signed Rick Ankiel to a one-year, $1.5 million deal
- Signed Sean Burnett to a two-year, $3.95 million extension
- Signed Adam LaRoche to a two-year, $16 million deal
- Acquired Tom Gorzelanny from the Chicago Cubs for A.J. Morris, Graham Hicks, and Michael Burgess
- Signed Alex Cora to a minor league deal
- Re-signed Doug Slaten to a one-year, $695k deal
- Signed Jerry Hairston Jr. to a one-year, $2 million deal
- Signed Todd Coffey to a one-year, $1.35 million deal
- Acquired Adam Olbrychowski from the New York Yankees for Justin Maxwell
- Signed Laynce Nix to a minor league deal
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.