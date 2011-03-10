Here's Your MLB Offseason Transaction Tracker

Photo: AP

The Winter Meetings are over and most of the big fish have signed with their new teams. Here is an updated list of all roster moves — options, waivers, and free agent filings — that have been made since the end of the World Series.



The Latest:

Brendan Donnelly retires

Arizona Diamondbacks

Declined 2011 team option for Adam LaRoche

Kris Benson files for free agency

Aaron Heilman files for free agency

Mike Hampton files for free agency

Rodrigo Lopez files for free agency

Brandon Webb files for free agency

Signed Geoff Blum to a two-year deal

Traded Scott Allen to the New York Yankees for Juan Miranda

Acquired Zach Duke from the Pittsburgh Pirates for a player to be named

Signed Wily Mo Pena to a one-year, $675,000 deal

Signed Zach Duke to a one-year, $4.25 million deal

Traded Mark Reynolds to the Baltimore Orioles for David Hernandez and Kam Mickolio

Signed Melvin Mora to a one-year, $2.4 million deal

Signed J.J. Putz to a two-year, $10 million deal

Re-signed Mike Hampton

Signed Henry Blanco to a one-year, $1 million deal

Signed Xavier Nady to a one-year, $1.75 million deal

Re-signed Aaron Heilman

Re-signed Stephen Drew to a two-year, $13.75 million deal

Re-signed Joe Saunders to a one-year deal

Signed Cody Ransom

Signed Micah Owings to a minor league deal

Acquired Armando Galarraga from the Detroit Tigers for Kevin Eichhorn and Ryan Robowski

Re-signed Alfredo Amezaga

Re-signed Kelly Johnson to a one-year, $5.8 million deal

Signed Russell Branyan to a minor league deal

Atlanta Braves

Declined 2011 team option for Rick Ankiel

Declined 2011 team option for Kyle Farnsworth

Picked up 2011 team option for Alex Gonzalez for $2.5 million

Picked up 2011 team option for Omar Infante for $2.5 million

Troy Glaus files for free agency

Eric Hinske files for free agency

Derek Lee files for free agency

Traded Omar Infante and Mike Dunn to the Florida Marlins for Dan Uggla

Acquired Scott Linebrink from the Chicago White Sox for Kyle Cofield

Signed George Sherrill to a one-year, $1.2 million deal

Signed Dan Uggla to a five-year, $62 million extension

Re-signed Martin Prado to a one-year, $3.1 million deal

Re-signed Jair Jurrjens to a one-year, $3.25 million deal

Re-signed Peter Moylan

Re-signed Eric O’Flaherty

Signed Rodrigo Lopez to a minor league deal

Baltimore Orioles

Declined 2011 team option for Mark Hendrickson

Cesar Izturis files for free agency

Julio Lugo files for free agency

Kevin Millwood files for free agency

Corey Patterson files for free agency

Koji Uehara files for free agency

Ty Wigginton files for free agency

Acquired Mark Reynolds from the Arizona Diamondbacks for David Hernandez and Kam Mickolio

Re-signed Koji Uehara to a one-year, $3 million deal

Acquired J.J. Hardy, Brendan Harris, and $500,000 from the Minnesota Twins for Brett Jacobson and Jim Hoey

Re-signed Cesar Izturis to a one-year, $1.5 million deal

Signed Jeremy Accardo a one-year, $1.08 million deal

Signed Derrek Lee to a one-year, $7.25 million deal

Signed Kevin Gregg to a two-year, $10 million deal

Re-signed Adam Jones to a one-year, $3.25 million deal

Re-signed J.J. Hardy to a one-year, $5.5 million deal

Re-signed Felix Pie to a one-year, $875k deal

Signed Justin Duchscherer to a one-year, $700k deal

Re-signed Mark Hendrickson to a minor league deal

Signed Randy Winn to a minor league deal

Signed Vladimir Guerrero to a one-year, $8 million deal

Re-signed Luke Scott to a one-year, $6.4 million deal

Re-signed Jeremy Guthrie to a one-year, $5.75 million deal

Boston Red Sox

Adrian Beltre declines player option for 2011, opts for free agency

Declined 2011 team option for Bill Hall

Mike Lowell files for free agency

Victor Martinez files for free agency

Jason Varitek files for free agency

Picked up 2011 team option for David Ortiz for $12.5 million

Declined 2011 team option for Felipe Lopez

Traded Dustin Richardson to the Florida Marlins for Andrew Miller

Claimed Taylor Buchholz off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays

Acquired Adrian Gonzalez from the San Diego Padres for Casey Kelly, Anthony Rizzo, Eric Patterson, and Reymond Fuentes

Signed Carl Crawford to a seven-year, $142 million deal

Signed Matt Albers

Signed Lenny DiNardo to a minor league deal

Signed Bobby Jenks to a two-year, $12 million deal

Signed Andrew Miller to a minor league deal

Signed Dan Wheeler to a one-year, $3 million deal

Re-signed Hideki Okajima to a one-year, $1.75 million deal

Re-signed Jonathan Papelbon to a one-year, $12 million deal

Re-signed Jacoby Ellsbury to a one-year, $2.4 million deal

Signed Dennys Reyes to a minor league deal

Signed Alfredo Aceves to a one-year, $650k deal

Chicago Cubs

Aramis Ramirez exercises player option for 2011 for $14.6 million

Xavier Nady files for free agency

Signed Carlos Pena to a one-year, $10 million deal

Signed Kerry Wood to a one-year, $1.5 million deal

Acquired Matt Garza from the Tampa Bay Rays for Chris Archer, Brandon Guyer, Robinson Chirinos, Hak-Ju Lee and Sam Fuld

Re-signed Koyie Hill to a one-year, $850k deal

Signed Reed Johnson to a minor league deal

Traded Tom Gorzelanny to the Washington Nationals for A.J. Morris, Graham Hicks, and Michael Burgess

Re-signed Geovany Soto to a one-year, $3 million deal

Re-signed Matt Garza to a one-year, $5.95 million deal

Re-signed Sean Marshall to a two-year, $4.7 million deal

Signed Todd Wellemeyer to a minor league deal

Signed Braden Looper to a minor league deal

Signed Augie Ojeda to a minor league deal

Re-signed Carlos Marmol to a three-year, $20 million deal

Chicago White Sox

Andruw Jones files for free agency

Freddy Garcia files for free agency

Paul Konerko files for free agency

Mark Kotsay files for free agency

A.J. Pierzynski files for free agency

J.J. Putz files for free agency

Manny Ramirez files for free agency

Omar Vizquel files for free agency

Traded Scott Linebrink to the Atlanta Braves for Kyle Cofield

Signed Adam Dunn to a four-year, $56 million deal

Re-signed Paul Konerko to a three-year, $37.5 million deal

Signed Brian Bruney

Signed Jesse Crain to a three-year, $13 million deal

Signed Will Ohman to a two-year, $4 million deal

Re-signed Carlos Quentin to a one-year, $5.05 million deal

Re-signed John Danks to a one-year, $6 million deal

Re-signed Tony Pena to a one-year, $1.6 million deal

Re-signed Alexei Ramirez to a four-year, $32.5 million deal

Signed Lastings Milledge to a minor league deal

Re-signed Matt Thornton to a two-year, $12 million deal

Cincinnati Reds

Picked up 2011 team option for Bronson Arroyo for $11 million

Declined 2011 team option for Orlando Cabrera

Declined 2011 team option for Aaron Harang

Willie Bloomquist files for free agency

Miguel Cairo files for free agency

Jim Edmonds files for free agency

Ramon Hernandez files for free agency

Michael Lincoln files for free agency

Arthur Rhodes files for free agency

Russ Springer files for free agency

Picked up 2011 team option for Jonny Gomes for $1.75 million

Re-signed Ramon Hernandez to a one-year, $3 million deal

Signed Bronson Arroyo to a three-year, $35 million extension

Re-signed Miguel Cairo to a two-year deal

Signed Jay Bruce to a six-year, $51 million extension

Signed Jeremy Hermida to a minor league deal

Signed Edgar Renteria to a one-year, $3 million deal

Signed Fred Lewis to a one-year, $900k deal

Signed Joey Votto to a three-year, $38 million extension

Signed Johnny Cueto to a four-year, $27 million extension

Re-signed Edinson Volquez to a one-year, $1.6 million deal

Cleveland Indians

Signed Adam Everett to a minor league deal

Signed Austin Kearns to a one-year, $1.3 million deal

Signed Travis Buck to a minor league deal

Re-signed Asdrubal Cabrera to a one-year, $2.025 million deal

Re-signed Shin-Soo Choo to a one-year, $3.975 million deal

Re-signed Rafael Perez to a one-year, $1.33 million deal

Re-signed Chris Perez to a one-year, $2.225 million deal

Signed Orlando Cabrera to a one-year, $1 million deal

Signed Chad Durbin to a one-year, $800k deal

Signed Nick Johnson to a minor league deal

Acquired Matt Lawson from the Seattle Mariners for Aaron Laffey

Colorado Rockies

Declined 2011 team option for Jeff Francis

Joe Beimel files for free agency

Jorge de la Rosa files for free agency

Octavio Dotel files for free agency

Jason Giambi files for free agency

Melvin Mora files for free agency

Jay Payton files for free agency

Traded Miguel Olivo to the Toronto Blue Jays

Released Manny Corpas

Traded Clint Barmes to the Houston Astros for Felipe Paulino

Signed Jorge De La Rosa to a three-year, $32 million deal

Signed Troy Tulowitzki to a seven-year, $134 million contract extension

Acquired Jose Lopez from the Seattle Mariners for Chaz Roe

Signed Ty Wigginton to a two-year, $8 million deal

Acquired Matt Lindstrom from the Houston Astros for Jonnathan Aristil and Wes Musick

Signed Carlos Gonzalez to a seven-year, $80.5 million extension

Signed Claudio Vargas to a minor league deal

Re-signed Matt Belisle to a one-year, $2.35 million deal

Re-signed Matt Lindstrom to a two-year, $6.6 million deal

Re-signed Jason Giambi to a minor league deal

Re-signed Felipe Paulino to a one-year, $790k deal

Signed Joe Crede to a minor league deal

Re-signed Jason Hammel to a two-year, $7.75 million deal

Signed Willy Taveras to a minor league deal

Signed Alfredo Amezaga to a minor league deal

Signed Chad Moeller to a minor league deal

Re-signed Ian Stewart

Re-signed Rafael Betancourt to a two-year, $8.02 million deal

Joe Crede didn’t report to Spring Training, is a free agent again

Signed John Maine to a minor league deal

Re-signed Matt Belisle to a two-year, $6.125 million deal

Detroit Tigers

Declined 2011 team option for Jhonny Peralta

Jeremy Bonderman files for free agency

Johnny Damon files for free agency

Gerald Laird files for free agency

Magglio Ordonez files for free agency

Bobby Seay files for free agency

Signed Jhonny Peralta to a two-year, $11.25 million deal

Signed Joaquin Benoit to a three-year, $16.5 million deal

Signed Victor Martinez to a four-year, $50 million deal

Re-signed Magglio Ordonez to a one-year, $10 million deal

Signed Brad Penny to a one-year, $3 million deal

Re-signed Ryan Raburn to a two-year, $3.4 million deal

Re-signed Joel Zumaya to a one-year, $1.4 million deal

Re-signed Armando Galarraga to a one-year, $2.3 million deal

Traded Armando Galarraga to the Arizona Diamondbacks for Kevin Eichhorn and Ryan Robowski

Florida Marlins

Will Ohman files for free agency

Jorge Sosa files for free agency

Chad Tracy files for free agency

Traded Cameron Maybin to the San Diego Padres for Ryan Webb and Edward Mujica

Traded Andrew Miller to the Boston Red Sox for Dustin Richardson

Signed John Buck to a three-year, $18 million deal

Traded Dan Uggla to the Atlanta Braves for Omar Infante and Mike Dunn

Signed Javier Vazquez to a one-year deal worth between $6 million and $7 million

Signed Randy Choate to a two-year, $2.5 million deal

Signed Ricky Nolasco to a three-year, $26.5 million extension

Re-signed Leo Nunez to a one-year, $3.65 million deal

Re-signed Edward Mujica to a one-year, $800k deal

Re-signed Anibal Sanchez to a one-year, $3.7 million deal

Re-signed Clay Hensley to a one-year, $1.4 million deal

Houston Astros

Geoff Blum files for free agency

Brian Moehler files for free agency

Traded Felipe Paulino to the Colorado Rockies for Clint Barmes

Signed Nelson Figueroa to a one-year, $900,000 deal

Signed Ryan Rowland-Smith

Signed Bill Hall to a one-year, $3 million deal

Signed Gustavo Chacin to a minor league deal

Traded Matt Lindstrom to the Colorado Rockies for Jonnathan Aristil and Wes Musick

Re-signed Clint Barmes to a one-year, $3.925 million deal

Re-signed Michael Bourn to a one-year, $4.4 million deal

Re-signed Jeff Keppinger to a one-year, $2.3 million deal

Hunter Pence won arbitration case against the Houston Astros, will earn $6.9 million this season

Kansas City Royals

Bruce Chen files for free agency

Claimed Joaquin Arias off waivers from the Mets

Brian Bannister refuses minor league assignment, becomes a free agent

Acquired Vin Mazzaro and Jason Marks from the Oakland Athletics for David DeJesus

Signed Wilson Betemit to a one-year, $1 million deal

Signed Jeff Francoeur to a one-year, $2.5 million deal

Signed Melky Cabrera to a one-year, $1.25 million deal

Traded Zack Greinke and Yuniesky Betancourt to the Milwaukee Brewers for Lorenzo Cain, Alcides Escobar, Jake Odorizzi, and Jeremy Jeffress

Re-signed Luke Hochevar to a one-year, $1.76 million deal

Re-signed Alex Gordon to a one-year, $1.4 million deal

Signed Jeff Francis to a one-year, $2 million deal

Re-signed Bruce Chen to a one-year, $2 million deal

Gil Meche retired

Re-signed Kyle Davies to a one-year, $3.2 million deal

Signed Billy Butler to a four-year, $30 million extension

Re-signed Wandy Rodriguez to a three-year, $34 million deal

Los Angeles Angels

Hideki Matsui files for free agency

Scot Shields files for free agency

Signed Hisanori Takahashi to a two-year, $8 million deal

Signed Scott Downs to a three-year, $15 million deal

Re-signed Alberto Callaspo to a one-year, $2 million deal

Re-signed Jeff Mathis to a one-year, $1.7 million deal

Re-signed Kendry Morales to a one-year, $2.95 million deal

Re-signed Erick Aybar to a one-year, $2.975 million deal

Re-signed Reggie Willits to a one-year, $775k deal

Re-signed Howie Kendrick to a one-year, $3.3 million deal

Acquired Vernon Wells from the Toronto Blue Jays for Juan Rivera and Mike Napoli

Jered Weaver lost his arbitration case to the Angels, will make $7.365 million this season

Los Angeles Dodgers

Scott Podsednik declined mutual option, opts for free agency

Brad Ausmus files for free agency

Rod Barajas files for free agency

Jay Gibbons files for free agency

Reed Johnson files for free agency

Hiroki Kuroda files for free agency

Vicente Padilla files for free agency

Jeff Weaver files for free agency

Re-signed Hiroki Kuroda to a one-year, $12 million deal

Signed Jon Garland to a one-year, $5 million deal

Signed Juan Uribe to a three-year, $21 million deal

Traded Ryan Theriot to the St. Louis Cardinals for Blake Hawksworth

Signed Rod Barajas to a one-year, $3.25 million deal

Signed Tony Gwynn, Jr. to a one-year, $675k deal

Signed Vicente Padilla to a one-year, $2 million deal

Signed Dioner Navarro

Signed Matt Guerrier to a three-year, $12 million deal

Signed Tim Redding to a minor league deal

Signed Willie Bloomquist to a one-year, $1.05 million deal

Signed Marcus Thames

Signed Gabe Kapler to a minor league deal

Re-signed Chad Billingsley to a one-year, $6.275 million deal

Signed Mike MacDougal to a minor league deal

Re-signed Hong-Chih Kuo to a one-year, $2.75 million deal

Signed Ron Mahay to a minor league deal

Signed Aaron Miles to a minor league deal

Re-signed James Loney to a one-year, $4.875 million deal

Garret Anderson retired

Milwaukee Brewers

Declined 2011 team option for Doug Davis

Declined 2011 team option for Trevor Hoffman

Declined 2011 team option for Gregg Zaun

David Bush files for free agency

Chris Capuano files for free agency

Craig Counsell files for free agency

Traded Carlos Villanueva to the Toronto Blue Jays for a player to be named later

Traded Brett Lawrie to the Toronto Blue Jays for Shaun Marcum

Signed Wil Nieves

Re-signed Carlos Gomez to a one-year, $1.5 million deal

Acquired Zack Greinke and Yuniesky Betancourt from the Kansas City Royals for Lorenzo Cain, Alcides Escobar, Jake Odorizzi, and Jeremy Jeffress

Signed Craig Counsell to a one-year, $1.4 million deal

Signed Takashi Saito to a one-year deal

Trevor Hoffman retired

Re-signed Prince Fielder to a one-year, $15.5 million deal

Re-signed Manny Parra to a one-year, $1.2 million deal

Re-signed Kameron Loe to a one-year, $1.25 million deal

Signed Mark Kotsay to a one-year, $800k deal

Re-signed Shaun Marcum to a one-year, $3.95 million deal

Re-signed Rickie Weeks to a four-year, $38.5 million deal

Minnesota Twins

Jesse Crain files for free agency

Randy Flores files for free agency

Brian Fuentes files for free agency

Matt Guerrier files for free agency

Orlando Hudson files for free agency

Ron Mahay files for free agency

Carl Pavano files for free agency

Nick Punto files for free agency

Jon Rauch files for free agency

Jim Thome files for free agency

Traded J.J. Hardy, Brendan Harris, and $500,000 to the Baltimore Orioles for Brett Jacobson and Jim Hoey

Signed Tsuyoshi Nishioka to a three-year, $9 million deal

Re-signed Jim Thome to a one-year, $3 million deal

Re-signed Alexi Casilla to a one-year, $865k deal

Re-signed Matt Capps to a one-year, $7.15 million deal

Re-signed Glen Perkins to a one-year, $700k deal

Signed Carl Pavano to a two-year, $16.5 million deal

Re-signed Kevin Slowey to a one-year, $2.7 million deal

Re-signed Francisco Liriano to a one-year, $4.3 million deal

Re-signed Delmon Young to a one-year, $5.375 million deal

New York Mets

Picked up 2011 team option for Jose Reyes for $11 million

Henry Blanco files for free agency

Elmer Dessens files for free agency

Kelvim Escobar files for free agency

Pedro Feliciano files for free agency

Fernando Tatis files for free agency

Signed Ronny Paulino to a one-year, $1.3 million deal

Signed D.J. Carrasco to a two-year, $2.5 million deal

Signed Boof Bonser

Signed Chris Capuano to a one-year, $1.5 million deal

Signed Taylor Buchholz to a one-year, $600k deal

Signed Taylor Tankersley to a minor league deal

Signed Willie Harris to a minor league deal

Signed Chris Young

Signed Scott Hairston to a minor league deal

Re-signed Mike Pelfrey to a one-year, $4 million deal

Signed Tim Byrdak to a minor league deal

Re-signed R.A. Dickey to a two-year, $8 million deal

Re-signed Angel Pagan to a one-year, $3.5 million deal

Signed Jason Isringhausen to a minor league deal

New York Yankees

Austin Kearns files for free agency

Derek Jeter files for free agency

Chad Moeller files for free agency

Andy Pettitte files for free agency

Mariano Rivera files for free agency

Kerry Wood files for free agency

Lance Berkman files for free agency

Nick Johnson files for free agency

Javier Vazquez files for free agency

Marcus Thames files for free agency

Traded Juan Miranda to the Arizona Diamondbacks for Scott Allen

Re-signed Sergio Mitre to a one-year, $900,000 deal

Re-signed Derek Jeter to a three-year, $51 million deal

Re-signed Mariano Rivera to a two-year, $30 million deal

Signed Russell Martin to a one-year $4 million deal

Signed Mark Prior to a minor league deal

Signed Pedro Feliciano to a two-year, $9 million deal

Signed Luis Vizcaino to a minor league deal

Signed Rafael Soriano to a three-year, $35 million deal

Re-signed Boone Logan to a one-year, $1.2 million deal

Re-signed Phil Hughes to a one-year, $2.7 million deal

Re-signed Joba Chamberlain to a one-year, $1.4 million deal

Signed Andruw Jones to a one-year, $2 million deal

Signed Bartolo Colon to a minor league deal

Signed Freddy Garcia to a minor league contract

Traded Adam Olbrychowski to the Washington Nationals for Justin Maxwell

Andy Pettitte retired

Signed Ronnie Belliard to a minor league deal

Signed Eric Chavez to a minor league deal

Signed Luis Ayala to a minor league deal

Voided deal with Luis Vizcaino (he tore his Achilles in Winter Ball)

Oakland Athletics

Declined 2011 team option for Eric Chavez

Picked up 2011 team option for Coco Crisp for $5.75 million

Picked up 2011 team option for Mark Ellis for $6 million

Justin Duchscherer files for free agency

Ben Sheets files for free agency

Acquired David DeJesus from the Kansas City Royals

Claimed Edwin Encarnacion off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays

Traded Rajai Davis to the Toronto Blue Jays for Trystan Magnuson and Danny Farquhar

Re-signed Ryan Sweeney to a one-year, $1.4 million deal

Signed Brandon McCarthy to a one-year, $1 million deal

Signed Hideki Matsui to a one-year, $4.25 million deal

Signed Rich Harden to a one-year, $1.5 million deal

Acquired Josh Willingham from the Washington Nationals for Henry Rodriguez and Corey Brown

Signed Grant Balfour to a two-year, $8.1 million deal

Signed Brian Fuentes to a two-year deal

Re-signed Brad Ziegler to a one-year, $1.25 million deal

Re-signed Kevin Kouzmanoff to a one-year, $4.75 million deal

Re-signed Dallas Braden to a one-year, $3.35 million deal

Re-signed Conor Jackson to a one-year, $3.32 million deal

Re-signed Josh Willingham to a one-year, $6 million deal

Signed Andy LaRoche to a minor league deal

Re-signed Craig Breslow to a one-year, $1.35 million deal

Philadelphia Phillies

Jose Contreras files for free agency

Chad Durbin files for free agency

J.C. Romero files for free agency

Mike Sweeney files for free agency

Jayson Werth files for free agency

Signed Jose Contreras to a two-year, $5.5 million deal

Signed Cliff Lee to a five-year, $120 million deal

Re-signed J.C. Romero

Re-signed Ben Francisco to a one-year, $1.175 million deal

Re-signed Kyle Kendrick to a one-year, $2.45 million deal

Pittsburgh Pirates

Chan Ho Park files for free agency

Traded Zach Duke to the Arizona Diamondbacks for a player to be named

Cut Lastings Milledge

Signed Scott Olson to a one-year, $500k deal

Signed Kevin Correia to a two-year, $8 million deal

Signed Matt Diaz to a two-year, $4.25 million deal

Signed Lyle Overbay to a one-year, $5 million deal

Signed Garrett Atkins to a minor league deal

Signed Jose Veras to a one-year, $1 million deal

Re-signed Joel Hanrahan to a one-year, $1.4 million deal

Signed Joe Beimel

Ross Ohlendorf won arbitration case against the team, will earn $2.025 million this season

San Diego Padres

Jon Garland declines player option for 2011, opts for free agency

Declined 2011 team option for Chris Young

Kevin Correia files for free agency

David Eckstein files for free agency

Jerry Hariston Jr. files for free agency

Matt Stairs files for free agency

Miguel Tejada files for free agency

Yorvit Torrealba files for free agency

Traded Ryan Webb and Edward Mujica to the Florida Marlins for Cameron Maybin

Signed Chris Denorfia to a one-year, $800,000 deal

Traded Adrian Gonzalez to the Boston Red Sox for Casey Kelly, Anthony Rizzo, Eric Patterson, and Reymond Fuentes

Signed Aaron Harang to a one-year, $3.5 million deal

Acquired Jason Bartlett from the Tampa Bay Rays for Cesar Ramos, Brandon Gomes, Cole Figueroa, and Adam Russell

Signed Dustin Moseley to a one-year, $900k deal

Signed Orlando Hudson to a two-year, $11.5 million deal

Acquired Rob Johnson from the Seattle Mariners for a player to be named later or cash

Signed Brad Hawpe to a one-year, $3 million deal

Signed Jason Bartlett to a two-year, $11 million extension

Signed Chad Qualls to a two-year, $2.55 million deal

Signed Gregg Zaun to a minor league deal

Re-signed Heath Bell to a one-year, $7.5 million deal

Re-signed Chase Headley to a one-year, $2.535 million deal

Re-signed Tim Stauffer to a one-year, $1.075 million deal

Re-signed Mike Adams to a one-year, $2.535 million deal

Re-signed Ryan Ludwick to a one-year, $6.775 million deal

Signed Jorge Cantu to a one-year, $850k deal

Signed Randy Flores to a minor league deal

Gregg Zaun retires

San Francisco Giants

Pat Burrell files for free agency

Jose Guillen files for free agency

Aubrey Huff files for free agency

Guillermo Mota files for free agency

Juan Uribe files for free agency

Signed Aubrey Huff to a two-year, $22 million deal

Signed Miguel Tejada to a one-year, $6.5 million deal

Re-signed Pat Burrell to a one-year deal

Re-signed Cody Ross to a one-year, $6.3 million deal

Re-signed Santiago Casilla to a one-year, $1.3 million deal

Re-signed Jonathan Sanchez to a one-year, $4.8 million deal

Re-signed Ramon Ramirez to a one-year, $1.65 million deal

Signed Jeff Suppan to a minor league deal

Re-signed Javier Lopez to a one-year, $2.375 million deal

Re-signed Andres Torres to a one-year, $2.2 million deal

Signed Elmer Dessens to a minor league deal (deal fell through)

Signed Brian Lawrence to a minor league deal

Seattle Mariners

Declined 2011 team option for Erik Bedard

Declined 2011 team option for Russ Branyan

Josh Bard files for free agency

Chris Woodward files for free agency

Jamey Wright files for free agency

Re-signed Erik Bedard to a non-guaranteed contract

Traded Jose Lopez to the Colorado Rockies for Chaz Roe

Signed Jack Cust to a one-year, $2.5 million deal

Signed Miguel Olivo to a two-year $7 million deal

Traded Maikel Cleto to the St. Louis Cardinals for Brendan Ryan

Traded Rob Johnson to the San Diego Padres for a player to be named later or cash

Signed Brendan Ryan to a two-year, $2.75 million deal

Signed Adam Kennedy to a minor league deal

Re-signed David Aardsma to a one-year, $4.5 million deal

Re-signed Brandon League

Re-signed Jason Vargas

Signed Chris Ray to a minor league deal

Re-signed Jamey Wright to a minor league contract

Signed Gabe Gross to a minor league deal

Signed Manny Delcarmen to a minor league deal

Traded trade Matt Lawson to the Cleveland Indians for Aaron Laffey

St. Louis Cardinals

Pedro Feliz files for free agency

Jason LaRue files for free agency

Mike MacDougal files for free agency

Aaron Miles files for free agency

Brad Penny files for free agency

Dennys Reyes files for free agency

Jeff Suppan files for free agency

Jake Westbrook files for free agency

Randy Winn files for free agency

Signed Jake Westbrook to a two-year, $16.5 million deal

Traded Blake Hawksworth to the Los Angeles Dodgers for Ryan Theriot

Signed Lance Berkman to a one-year, $8 million deal

Acquired Maikel Cleto from the Seattle Mariners for Brendan Ryan

Signed Gerald Laird to a one-year, $1 million deal

Signed Miguel Batista to a minor league deal

Signed Ian Snell to a minor league deal

Re-signed Kyle McClellan to a one-year deal

Signed Nick Punto to a one-year, $750k deal

Signed Jim Edmonds to a minor league deal

Jim Edmonds retired

Tampa Bay Rays

Declined 2011 team option for Dan Wheeler

Rocco Baldelli files for free agency

Grant Balfour files for free agency

Joaquin Benoit files for free agency

Randy Choate files for free agency

Carl Crawford files for free agency

Brad Hawpe files for free agency

Gabe Kapler files for free agency

Carlos Pena files for free agency

Chad Qualls files for free agency

Rafael Soriano files for free agency

Traded Jason Bartlett to the San Diego Padres for Cesar Ramos, Brandon Gomes, Cole Figueroa, and Adam Russell

Re-signed J.P. Howell to a one-year, $1.1 million deal

Signed Chris Carter to a minor league deal

Traded Matt Garza to the Chicago Cubs for Chris Archer, Brandon Guyer, Robinson Chirinos, Hak-Ju Lee and Sam Fuld

Signed Kyle Farnsworth to a one-year, $3.25 million deal

Re-signed B.J. Upton to a one-year, $4.825 million deal

Re-signed Andy Sonnanstine to a one-year, $913k deal

Signed Johnny Damon to a one-year, $5.25 million deal

Signed Manny Ramirez to a one-year, $2 million deal

Rocco Baldelli retired

Signed Casey Kotchman to a minor league deal

Signed Felipe Lopez to a minor league deal

Signed Juan Cruz to a minor league deal

Texas Rangers

Declined 2011 mutual option for Vlad Guerrero

Jorge Cantu files for free agency

Frank Francisco files for free agency

Cristian Guzman files for free agency

Cliff Lee files for free agency

Bengie Molina files for free agency

Matt Treanor files for free agency

Jeff Francoeur declined minor league assignment and cleared waives, becomes a free agent

Signed Yorvit Torrealba to a two-year, $6.25 million deal

Frank Francisco accepted salary arbitration offer

Re-signed Matt Treanor to a one-year, $850k deal

Signed Brandon Webb to a one-year, $3 million deal

Signed Arthur Rhodes to a one-year, $3.9 million deal

Signed Adrian Beltre to a six-year, $96 million deal

Re-signed David Murphy to a one-year, $2.4 million deal

Re-signed C.J. Wilson to a one-year, $7 million deal

Re-signed Nelson Cruz to a one-year, $3.65 million deal

Re-signed Darren O’Day to a one-year, $1.215 million deal

Acquired trade Mike Napoli from the Toronto Blue Jays for Frank Francisco

Signed Dave Bush to a minor league deal

Signed Mike Napoli to a one-year, $5.8 million deal

Re-signed Josh Hamilton to a two-year, $24 million deal

Signed Brett Tomko to a minor league deal

Toronto Blue Jays

John Buck files for free agency

Scott Downs files for free agency

Jason Frasor files for free agency

Lyle Overbay files for free agency

Acquired Miguel Olivo from the Colorado Rockies

Traded Trystan Magnuson and Danny Farquhar to the Oakland Athletics for Rajai Davis

Jason Frasor accepted salary arbitration offer

Acquired Carlos Villanueva from the Milwaukee Brewers for a player to be named later

Traded Shaun Marcum to the Milwaukee Brewers for Brett Lawrie

Signed Edwin Encarnacion to a one-year, $2.5 million deal

Signed Corey Patterson to a minor league deal

Signed Octavio Dotel to a one-year, $3.5 million deal

Signed Chad Cordero

Signed Jon Rauch to a one-year, $3.5 million deal

Re-signed Rajai Davis to a two-year, $5.25 million deal

Re-signed Brandon Morrow to a one-year, $2.3 million deal

Re-signed Yunel Escobar to a one-year, $2.9 million deal

Traded Vernon Wells to the Los Angeles Angels for Juan Rivera and Mike Napoli

Traded trade Mike Napoli to the Texas Rangers for Frank Francisco

Signed Frank Francisco to a one-year, $4 million deal

Re-signed Jason Frasor to a one-year, $3.5 million deal

Signed Scott Podsednik to a minor league deal

Re-signed Jose Bautista to a five-year, $65 million deal

Washington Nationals

Declined 2011 team option for Adam Kennedy

Miguel Batista files for free agency

Adam Dunn files for free agency

Willie Harris files for free agency

Kevin Mench files for free agency

Signed Jayson Werth to a seven-year, $126 million deal

Signed Matt Stairs to a minor league deal

Signed Chien-Ming Wang to a one-year, $1 million deal

Traded Josh Willingham to the Oakland Athletics for Henry Rodriguez and Corey Brown

Signed Chad Gaudin to a minor league deal

Signed Rick Ankiel to a one-year, $1.5 million deal

Signed Sean Burnett to a two-year, $3.95 million extension

Signed Adam LaRoche to a two-year, $16 million deal

Acquired Tom Gorzelanny from the Chicago Cubs for A.J. Morris, Graham Hicks, and Michael Burgess

Signed Alex Cora to a minor league deal

Re-signed Doug Slaten to a one-year, $695k deal

Signed Jerry Hairston Jr. to a one-year, $2 million deal

Signed Todd Coffey to a one-year, $1.35 million deal

Acquired Adam Olbrychowski from the New York Yankees for Justin Maxwell

Signed Laynce Nix to a minor league deal

