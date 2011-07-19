MLB Trade Watch

Ubaldo Jimenez, starting pitcher for the Colorado Rockies.

It’s no secret that the Yankees, Rangers, Tigers, Red Sox and Reds are all looking for pitching. The question is, at 27 years old with such a team friendly contract, why would the Colorado Rockies want to trade Ubaldo Jimenez?There have been rumblings all season that Jimenez is upset over the money that Troy Tulowitzki and Carlos Gonzalez received compared to what he’s getting, but that’s just reaching for reasons looking to explain Ubaldo’s poor performance. No one is going to pitch poorly because they feel they should be making more money. If anything a player would bear down and play his very best to prove his point for his next deal or to try to give himself some leverage to renegotiate.



There’s always been a concern about his herky jerk motion and his average velocity is down about 3 mph to 95 from the 98 level he routinely hit last year. This has been viewed by some observers as a red flag. It don’t see that as an issue and other MLB clubs apparently don’t either. He simply hasn’t been able to get comfortable after a thumb injury coming out of spring training. He started the year with a cut along his right thumb cuticle that cause him to hit the DL after just one ineffective start where it was obvious the thumb was a problem. During the process of trying to work through that he altered things ever so slightly with his delivery to compensate. Then when his thumb healed he wasn’t able to exactly replicate his old delivery again. There’s a very fine difference in ones mechanics that accounts for the difference of throwing the ball 98-95 and he just hasn’t been able to make the get back to where he needs to be consistently.

But here’s the thing, it’s not like he’s forgotten how to pitch altogether as Jimenez is 3-3 with a 2.28 ERA and .158 opponents’ batting average in eight road starts and is 2-5 with a 5.89 ERA at home.

With Ubaldo it’s all about the money. Jimenez is extremely attractive to any team (including the Rockies) because his contract pays him just $2.8 million this year, $4.2 million in 2012, followed by two years of club options in 2013 ($5.75 million) and 2014 ($8 million), though the last year can be voided by Jimenez if he’s is traded.

There was quite a large buzz in New York on Monday as word circulated that this past weekend the Rockies suggested to the Yankees that they would trade Jimenez for four of the best prospects best in the Yankees organisation; catcher Jesus Montero and pitchers Manuel Banuelos, Dellin Betances and Ivan Nova.

The Yankees aren’t going to do that, nor should they.

Wandy Rodriguez is anything but a rental

Wandy Rodriguez is in a three-year contract extension with the Houston Astros for $34 million where the fourth-year club option turns into a player option if he is traded making the contract a $44.5 million deal. That player option makes him virtually untradeable.

Hiroki Kuroda No-Trade

Hiroki Kuroda is making $12 million this year but has a no-trade clause, complicating matters. This is something the Yankees could / should be more interested in. The Yankees can pay the rest of his 2011 salary and then decide whether they want to negotiate with him going forward as he’ll be an unrestricted free agent. In fact, for anyone willing to pick up the rest of his 2011 contract, this may be the best deal out there as the Dodgers don’t really have any leverage here in terms of what they can get in return as the entire free world knows that they are seeking payroll relief.

San Diego Padres Pitching Relief

Heath Bell, Mike Adams and Chad Qualls. EVERYBODY wants them. Given that quality relief is so hard to come by, when you add it all up, the Padres may be able to get more than you might think for this threesome.

Carlos Beltran Countdown

Beltran has veto power over trades so the New York Mets are going to look to get this done sooner rather than later and not bump up against the deadline incase Beltran balks at something. He’s reportedly told the Mets that he would approve a trade to the Giants, Tigers, Rangers, Red Sox, Phillies and Yankees.

Everyone assumes that the Giants will get him because he’s such a good fit there, but GM Brian Sabean isn’t going to give up a decent prospect for a hitter, he’s just not. For Mets fans salivating that they are going to get Brandon Belt here, it’s just not going to happen. So if he’s going to go to San Francisco, this one is going to take some work.

Other hitters teams are inquiring about are Ryan Ludwick (Padres) and Josh Willingham (Oakland A’s). The Giants, Indians and Pirates seem to be most interested in the hitters

