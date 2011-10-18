Why Is Theo Epstein Still Working For The Red Sox A Week After Bolting Boston?

Photo: AP Images

It has now been a week since word first broke that Theo Epstein was on the verge of signing with the Chicago Cubs. And it has been five days since Epstein agreed a five-year $15 million contract with the Cubs.And yet here we sit, a week later, and Epstein is still the general manager of the Boston Red Sox, as both sides continue to negotiate compensation. Epstein still has one year remaining on his Red Sox contract.



One report says that the negotiations between the Cubs and Red Sox have grown increasingly contentious, and that Red Sox president Larry Luccino is trying to make it difficult for Epstein to take his “dream situation” with the Cubs. Another report states that the Red Sox want two top prospects from the Cubs system, something that would handicap Epstein’s job right out of the gate.

But at this point, can the two sides walk away from a deal? And is there any way Epstein can remain GM of the Red Sox for the 2012 season?

Not likely.

At some point, Bud Selig and Major League Baseball will have to get involved. The Red Sox have already named Epstein’s replacement, and the relationship between Epstein and the Sox would appear to be irreparable.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.