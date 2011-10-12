UPDATE: Theo Epstein Has Agreed On A Five Year Deal With The Cubs Worth More Than $15 Million

Photo: AP Images

EarlierTheo Epstein is close to leaving the Red Sox and joining the Chicago Cubs as their new general manager.



According to a report at BostonHerald.com, Epstein is “on the cusp” of leaving his position as general manager of the Red Sox after nine seasons with an announcement expected in the next “24 to 48 hours.”

The move is being held up by a couple of factors. It is believed that the Red Sox owners are still trying to convince Epstein to remain with the team. But if Epstein is set on leaving Boston, the Red Sox are going to want significant compensation. Epstein is still under contract with the Red Sox through next season.

If Epstein does become the next general manager of the Cubs, don’t look for him to reunite with manager Terry Francona. According to Jon Heyman, the Red Sox former manager will not be the next manager of the Cubs.

Update

WEEI.com is reporting that the Cubs and Epstein have agreed on a contract that will pay him $15 million over five years.

The deal is still pending an agreement on compensation that must be paid by the Cubs to the Red Sox. But it is hard to imagine that being a stumbling block at this point. Epstein still has one year remaining on his current contract.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.