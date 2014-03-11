CHART: 3 MLB Teams Have Spent More Than $US1 Billion On Players Since Last Making The Playoffs

Cork Gaines

It has been 21 years since the Toronto Blue Jays last appeared in the playoffs. During that time period, the Jays have spent nearly $US1.3 billion on player salaries.

The Blue Jays are one of three teams that have spent more than $US1 billion since their last playoff berth. The Royals ($1.2 billion) and Mariners ($1.0 billion) are also members of the dubious club.

Here is a look at the 20 teams that did not make the playoffs last season and how much they have spent on player salaries since last making the playoffs.

MLB PayrollsBusinessInsider.com

