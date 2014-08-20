Most MLB Teams Have Seen An Increase In Attendance This Season

Attendance in Major League Baseball is up slightly this season to 30,576 per game, a modest 0.2% increase over 2013 (30,513). However, a closer look at the numbers shows that most teams have shown an improvement this season.

So far this season, 18 of the 30 teams are drawing more fans than a year ago and eight of those teams have seen their attendance increase at least 6.0% so far. The Seattle Mariners are leading the way, drawing 3,280 more fans per game this season.

On the other hand, only four teams have seen a drop of at least 6.0%, but a couple of those are particularly bad. The Phillies, on pace to lose 91 games, are distributing nearly 7,000 fewer tickets per game this season, going from 8th in attendance to 15th.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.