MLB Teams Are Making A Mistake Throwing Big Money At Relievers

Photo: AP Images

Bullpen help was the object of most GM’s desire at the winter meetings.The Diamondbacks traded a 30-HR hitter for two relievers. Dusty Baker confirmed he’d keep Aroldis Chapman’s 105-mph heater in the ‘pen. And one manager after another said his team’s biggest need was to solidify the bullpen.



Now general managers have put money where their mangers’ mouths are.

Seven relievers have already signed deals worth more than $10 million (Bobby Jenks, J.J. Putz, Mariano Rivera, Jesse Crain, Joacquin Benoit, Matt Guerrier, and Scott Downs), and as many as four more (Brian Fuentes, Rafael Soriano, Jon Rauch, and Grant Balfour) could join that club in the coming days.

Compare that to the last two years, when a total of nine relievers signed such contracts.

Those deals have illustrated the perils of these big money, multi-year deals. Namely, relievers are wildly inconsistent from year-to-year. In fact, four of those nine relievers have not lived up to their contract. And the year before, when six relievers signed, three were disappointments.

Here are the numbers:

Player Years Money Games Innings/Season ERA Blown Saves Francisco Cordero (’07) 4 $46M 215 70.0 3.13 18 Octavio Dotel (’07) 2 $11M 134 64.2 3.55 7 Eric Gagne (’07) 1 $10M 50 46.1 5.44 7 Scott Linebrink (07) 4 $19M 159 53.1 4.28 6 David Riske (07) 3 $13M 69 22.0 5.40 5 Mariano Rivera (07) 3 $45M 191 65.2 1.65 8 Brian Fuentes (08) 2 $17.5M 113 51.2 3.41 8 Demaso Marte (08) 3 $12M 51 15.2 6.39 3 Francisco Rodriguez (08) 3 $37.5M 123 62.2 3.02 12 Kerry Wood (08)* 2 $20.5M 105 50.2 3.83 10 Aroldis Chapman (09) 6 $30.25M 15 13.1 2.03 1 Mike Gonzalez (09) 2 $20M 29 24.2 4.01 2 Brandon Lyon (09) 3 $15M 79 78.0 3.12 2 Fernando Rodney (09) 2 $11M 72 68.0 4.24 7 Jose Valverde (09) 2 $14M 60 63.0 3.00 3*Wood’s numbers don’t look so bad, but he was atrocious for Cleveland, the team that signed him. Not including his excellent three month stint with the Yankees – which was paid for, in part, by the Indians – Wood’s ERA was 4.80.

Nearly half these relievers did not live up to their contract. Not only did they not pitch well, but their sizable contracts handcuffed teams’ ability to improve elsewhere. That’s why it’s surprising, and ultimately, imprudent for so many general managers to distribute long-term contracts to the most inconsistent players in baseball.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.